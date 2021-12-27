Blue Springs grad Daniel Parker Jr. transferring to Oklahoma

Former Blue Springs High School standout Daniel Parker Jr. has decided on a landing spot.

After announcing he would leave Missouri and enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 29, Parker announced last Wednesday on Twitter that he was committing to the Oklahoma Sooners.

His tweet was a photo of him in an Oklahoma uniform with the word “COMMITTED” in the background, and he simply typed “#BoomerSooner” above it.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Sooners, who recently hired former OU and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its new head coach after Lincoln Riley left for USC.

Parker, a two-time all-state player and The Examiner’s 2017 Offensive Player of the Year as a lineman, helped Mizzou to a 6-6 record this fall, catching the winning two-point conversion in a victory over Florida that made the Tigers bowl eligible.

He finished the season with 12 receptions for 93 yards and three touchdowns but was known more for his blocking ability. He had 41 catches for 337 yards and four scores in his four seasons at Mizzou.

He was a four-star recruit at defensive end after playing on both sides of the ball with Blue Springs. In addition to being named The Examiner’s Offensive Player of the Year, he won the Buck Buchanan Award as the top lineman or linebacker in the metro area and was the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s Class 6 Defensive Player of the Year after recording 17 sacks as a senior in 2017.

He quickly switched to the offensive side at Mizzou because of his superior blocking.