BS South grad Kendall Blanton prepared at Mizzou for breakout postseason with Rams

During the offseason, Mizzou had no idea it was helping prepare a player to play in the Super Bowl one day.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday that former Tigers tight end Kendall Blanton trained at Missouri this last summer before the NFL season, mentioning Blanton worked with former teammate and current offensive recruiting specialist Kevin Pendleton.

"There was a couple times I thought he was working as a recruiting intern," Drinkwitz said of the Blue Springs South High School graduate. "First career touchdown versus the Bucs, and then had five receptions for 57 yards and an opportunity to go play in the Super Bowl."

Blanton took over as the top tight end for Los Angeles after Tyler Higbee left the game with an MCL sprain. Blanton recorded key first downs and caught all five of his targets.

Now, there's a chance Blanton will be the Rams' starting tight end in Super Bowl LVI.

"Just like every other person, whether you're drafted or not, I feel like we all just want a chance and an opportunity," Blanton said on Jan. 24, according to the Los Angeles Rams' website. "I always hoped that I would get one and that I would make big plays on the biggest of stages."

Should the Rams beat the Bengals, Blanton would mean there would be a former Mizzou player to win a Super Bowl ring in consecutive NFL seasons.

Former Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert won a ring last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I just wish him the best of luck," Drinkwitz said.

Covering it all

Wednesday's Missouri football signing day press conference touched on a little bit of everything. That makes sense, too.

So much has happened since the beginning of the offseason regarding MU football, and coach Drinkwitz had to cover a few bases.

Now that signing day is over, Drinkwitz is turning his attention to evaluating the talent he does have on his roster.

"Our attention after today really turns to spring football and the competition we're going to have there," Drinkwitz said. "We'll make some more decisions on the transfer portal coming out of spring football."

In doing so, Drinkwitz will have a chance to put his newly appointed staff to use. This includes his new receivers, quarterbacks and defensive backs coach.

More:How Mizzou eased losing a 4-star prospect on signing day, and why the transfers are exciting

Here are some of the most important points Drinkwitz touched on away from signing day material Wednesday morning.

Why Drinkwitz anointed an MU QB coach

During his signing day press conference, Drinkwitz took some time to hold himself accountable.

The Tigers had a plethora of staff changes in the month of an offseason since losing in the Armed Forces Bowl. Drinkwitz didn't shy away from sharing how critical of himself he was.

"It starts with me," Drinkwitz said.

Drinkwitz said he noticed how the quarterbacks improved when he paid more attention to their play, yet the team struggled. Drinkwitz then pointed out how the team improved when he began spending more time overseeing the team as a whole, but the quarterbacks began to struggle.

That allowed for some opportunities as Casey Woods left to be the offensive coordinator at Southern Methodist University.

"Just looking at that, it felt like I wasn't doing a good enough job coaching the quarterbacks and handling the team responsibilities," Drinkwitz said. "It felt like, with coach Woods moving, it was an opportunity for me to look and see how I can restructure the staff."

That's why Drinkwitz shuffled Bush Hamdan to coach quarterbacks exclusively, as Erik Link took over the tight ends.

Drinkwitz wanted a coach that would dedicate more time with the most important position on the field, especially with Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and incoming freshman Sam Horn battling to earn a starting spot. Hamdan's past experience is what let Drinkwitz to trust him to run the room.

Now, Drinkwitz can also spend time forging relationships with players all across the field and takes a little off his plate, which means he can be more flexible as a recruiter and communicator with donors.

More:Former Mizzou football players, colleagues laud leadership of Hall of Fame coach Gary Pinkel

"I'm still going to be the offensive coordinator, call plays and be in and out of that room," Drinkwitz said. "But I'm really going to turn that thing over to coach Hamdan and allow him to spend more time with them."

That shuffling meant Drinkwitz needed a receivers coach. He got one in Jacob Peeler, whose history in the SEC involves developing D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown at Ole Miss into starting NFL receivers.

That's a boon as the Tigers already boast a talented receiver group, which adds five-star receiver Luther Burden to Dominic Lovett, Barrett Banister, Mookie Cooper, JJ Hester and Tauskie Dove.

"Jacob can walk in with instant credibility," Drinkwitz said. "That room's got a lot of talent in it. Considering where we walked in, to where we're at now."

The quarterback battle is now open

One of the things Drinkwitz alluded to Wednesday was the quarterback position. Not just who will take over as quarterback coach, either.

The competition for Missouri's QB1 is now open.

Drinkwitz turned the page from signing day to spring football, and one of the biggest items on the agenda this spring is the quarterback position. Drinkwitz said this spring and fall will feature an open quarterback competition.

Last year, Connor Bazelak was the presumed starter throughout the preseason and heading into the season opener. Bazelak transferred to Indiana in January. That leaves a three-headed competition between Macon, Cook and incoming freshman Horn.

That kick starts a competition where he'll evaluate the competition through play on the field and leadership off the field, as well as preparation in the film room and classroom. This kind of competition is what Drinkwitz loves the most.

"Brady and Tyler really embrace that process," Drinkwitz said. "I know Sam is already itching and already has a playbook, trying to learn that on his own."

There might be more competition incoming, too.

Drinkwitz said there just wasn't a good transfer quarterback fit for MU in the portal, or a quarterback that saw MU as a fit. But, that won't stop Missouri from adding a quarterback in the coming months.

It's all because Drinkwitz wants to win.

"As of right now, we didn't find one that fit," Drinkwitz said. "But, if we get to the point where we feel like there is one, then we reserve the right, whether it's at linebacker or quarterback, wide receiver, defensive end, anywhere, our allegiance is to the university. To win."

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com, or 435-414-3261.