Herl brothers ready for reunion at Missouri Southern

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

With Wednesday's announcement that William Chrisman High School quarterback Dayne Herl has signed his letter of intent to play football at Missouri Southern State University, a larger-than-life question now looms.

Is Joplin big enough for the Herl brothers?

"I guess we'll find out," Dayne said laughing, well aware of the reference to his older brother Dawson, who is the Lions starting quarterback. "I know how much he's learned and how much he's grown physically and as a player and I can't wait to get there. And I'm his biggest fan, and I know he's always there for me. It's going to be great.

"And the coaches from Missouri Southern State were the first group of coaches to contact me, and they have been here since day one. They have kept up to date on me, watched football games, come to practices in football and basketball, and I can tell they really care, and that means a lot to me."

Dawson – who completed 177 of 324 passes for 2,260 yards, 16 touchdowns and a rating of 125.8 in his first year as a starter for Missouri Southern – said he received the same interest when he was being recruited by the Lions.

"They were the greatest group of coaches when it came to recruiting me, and everything they told me has come true," said Dawson, who will be a redshirt sophomore next fall. "I am so much stronger, and my football knowledge has really improved and developed and that all happened here."

When asked about the quarterback challenge Dayne may offer, his brother said, "Iron sharpens iron. We have so many great quarterbacks here and he will offer a challenge to all of us.

"And that's going to make us a better team. I'm his biggest fan, and I know he's supported me over the years. It's going to be a great situation."

Dayne, who stands 6-foot-5 and weight in at 190 pounds, has followed up his football campaign with a successful season for the 14-5 Chrisman basketball team. He was listed as an “athlete” on Missouri Southern football’s tweet announcing his signing Wednesday, meaning there’s a possibility of changing positions.

His father, Dale Herl, the superintendent of the Independence School District, said he and Dayne had conversations about which path to select in college.

"I actually had similar conversations with Dawson when he was selecting which sport to play collegiately," Herl said. "However, in talking with Dayne we talked about a lot of 6-5 basketball players, and not many 6-5 quarterbacks. And Dawson has had such a tremendous opportunity as the starting quarterback at a program like Missouri Southern State and we know that the coaches and the competition there will make both of them better players."

When asked the question about Joplin being big enough for two Herls, their father laughed and quipped: "It's kind of scary. But I'm sure it will be great for everyone, especially Dawson and Dayne.

"My wife Becky and I are so blessed. It's just so exciting to have both of our sons at Missouri Southern State."