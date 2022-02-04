Div. II power Northwest Missouri State mines Eastern Jackson County for several players

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The football oaching staff at Northwest Missouri State University didn't need to travel far to pick up some new talent for the 2022 season and beyond.

Several Eastern Jackson County players signed their letters of intent Wednesday to play for the NCAA Division II powerhouse.

Fort Osage linebacker David Jacquez, The Examiner’s Defensive Player of the Year last fall, and his former Fort Osage teammate Dom Myers announced he is transferring to Northwest from Sierra College in California.

Truman defensive back Patrick Martin, Blue Springs offensive lineman Preston Mehl and Lee’s Summit North offensive lineman Trevor Taylor also signed with the Bearcats on a signing day that was wiped out by snow and freezing temperatures.

"Northwest has always done a great job recruiting the metro area, and this year, many of their players are from Eastern Jackson County, which shows the type of talent we have here," said Truman High School’s Charlie Pugh, Martin's coach and a graduate and former player at Northwest Missouri.

"Patrick is the type of kid who you could tell was going to be special his sophomore year. He always paid attention to detail, and he has played just about every skill position for us, both offensively and defensively.

"His brother Marcus played at Northwest, and I told any coach who called and asked me about Patrick that his dream was to be a Bearcat. And now that dream has come true."

Martin, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, said he attended a summer camp and knew that he had to do everything possible to join his dream team.

"I've dreamed about this all my life," said Martin, who is expected to play cornerback at Northwest. "It's been a process, and something I have thought about every day since I started playing football. It just proves to me that hard work pays off."

Northwest Missouri head coach Rich Wright is impressed with Martin.

“High upside, good length and athleticism. Did everything for Truman on the football field,” Martin said.

Mehl echoed Martin's enthusiasm as his mother attended Northwest and he attended the Bearcats’ last two national championship games.

"It's all so cool, so unbelievable," the 6-foot-2, 275-pound all-conference, all-district and Examiner All-Area offensive lineman said. "When I went up for a visit, I was amazed by the new locker rooms. They're going to update the weight room and I just don't know how they can make everything better than it is right now.

"I've talked with Coach (Zach) Martin, the Kansas City recruiting coordinator, and he invited me up for a visit. It was great, I got to work with all the O-line coaches, and I just felt at home. I got an offer and said, 'Yes!' It was all like a dream come true. I'm going up to take some summer classes in July."

Jacquez has always believed hard work pays off, and now he will join former Fort Osage teammates Myers and defensive back Cahleel Smith.

"This is amazing, just amazing," said Jacquez, who stands just 5-foot-9, which caused many schools to take a pass on one of the best defensive players in Indians history. "I went to camp and I knew instantly that that is where I wanted to play football. The excitement, the facility, the legacy and way you are treated by the coaches – I knew I had to be a Bearcat.

“Coach (Brock) Bult played there and I think that helped me a little bit and they offered me a PWO (preferred walk on), and I am going to do everything I can to help that become a scholarship. This proves to me that hard work pays off, and all I ever asked for was a chance, and they gave it to me."

Bult said Jacquez is a perfect fit for the Bearcats.

"I'm so proud of David and Dom, they are both going to be great fits for what they do at Northwest," said Bult, who played linebacker for the Bearcats in 1996 and 1997. "Dom took the JUCO rout and it paid off for him. He proved what kind of talent he has and he's going to be special up there. And Hawk (Jacquez) loves the grind, and the coaches up there are going to love him. Give him a year as a redshirt, put a little weight on him and let him get accustomed to how they do things up there and watch out!"

Said Wright of Jacquez: “Good athlete. Impressed coach with testing when on campus. Physical on tape. (From) good program.”

Myers, who was a star receiver/return man/running back for Fort Osage, is already taking classes in Maryville after rushing for 249 yards and a touchdown on 61 carries with Sierra College last fall.

"It's going to be like a reunion when David Jacquez gets up here with me and Cahleel," Myers said. "I made the most of my time at the JUCO level, and one morning, about 1 a.m., I got a text from a coach at Northwest. He told me they'd been keeping an eye on me, and that started it all.

"We kept in contact, and they offered me the chance to play and off I went. I'm here now taking classes and can't wait to get going. This is a dream, and it's going to hopefully lead to my eventual dream of playing professionally.

"I know I can do it, and my coaches here have confidence in me, just like Coach Bult and the coaches at Fort Osage had."