Mizzou football's top 10 story lines for spring: QBs, Burden, new coordinator command spotlight

Dave Matter

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With snow and ice still on the ground, the Missouri football team opened spring practices on Friday, with less emphasis on the word spring and more on practice. It's the first of 15 practices over the next month, including the March 19 spring scrimmage.

With nearly two dozen newcomers in the program plus a retooled coaching staff, Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers only partially resembles the team that finished 6-7 last season. All the new pieces will be on display soon enough — just a few glimpses are open to the media — but the spring starts with these 10 story lines.

1. Who is QB1?

The Tigers return their least experienced group of quarterbacks since joining the SEC a decade ago and, as far as rosters are currently structured, would have least experienced QB in the SEC East this fall. Drinkwitz opens the spring with just two scholarship QBs on the roster, sophomore Brady Cook and redshirt freshman Tyler Macon. The two St. Louis area natives figure to split snaps evenly unless one pulls away from the competition. Freshman Sam Horn joins the team this summer and could turn the battle into a three-way race.

There could be a wild card in the mix: Drinkwitz has made it clear he'll pursue a transfer quarterback if an option emerges who's the right fit for the Tigers. Arizona State three-year starter Jayden Daniels recently entered the transfer portal and could become that option.

2. Luther's time is now

Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden III has been on campus for six weeks and has already made a strong impression on his peers. If the prized recruit from East St. Louis becomes an instant playmaker in Drinkwitz's offense, he'll have to earn his role this spring.

3. Another defensive makeover

Missouri had not officially announced its latest round of staff changes as of Thursday but plans to formally promote safeties coach Blake Baker to defensive coordinator on Friday. Drinkwitz has also hired Al Pogue to coach the cornerbacks, the latest addition to a defensive staff that includes just one holdover from the 2021 staff. Baker isn't expected to dramatically change the 4-2-5 scheme that former coordinator Steve Wilks installed last year, but now's the time to add wrinkles or make any major personnel changes.

4. Running back by committee?

Tyler Badie, the centerpiece to Mizzou's 2021 offense, is training for the NFL draft, leaving Drinkwitz with a stable of running backs to handle the job this fall. Elijah Young is the most accomplished returning option but didn't see regular carries last season until the bowl game — and only after Drinkwitz urged Badie to skip the game to protect his NFL interests. Michael Cox is back, too, along with B.J. Harris and Taj Butts. Two newcomers can make their case for touches this spring: Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat, the Cardinal's leading rusher last year; and Cody Schrader, the NCAA Division II rushing leader last season at Truman State.

5. Plug and play on defense

Mizzou addressed some glaring defensive needs via transfer, adding three potential starters off Power Five rosters: Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan, Florida linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper and Clemson safety Josh Charleston. All three have been on campus this semester and could instantly push for roles on a defense starved for playmakers.

6. Another shot for Cooper, Lovett

With occasional bursts, Mookie Cooper and Dominic Lovett showed their big-play potential last year as first-year receivers but didn't offer consistent production. Quarterback issues surely contributed to that, but if both players settle into their roles this spring, they could become much-needed weapons in the passing game for whoever wins the QB job.

7. Twice as nice in trenches

Mizzou hopes two is better than one when it comes to defensive line coaches. The Tigers only play four D-linemen at a time, but will pay two coaches a combined $725,000 per year to split the duties, with Al Davis coaching the tackles and newly hired Kevin Peoples working with the ends. A veteran line struggled so much early last fall, Drinkwitz fired position coach Jethro Franklin five games into the season.

8. DBs in demand

The team's two most experienced cornerbacks, Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., are recovering from surgeries, opening a chance for the four players MU signed in 2021 to gain valuable practice and scrimmage reps. Among those four, D.J. Jackson saw the field the most, but others will have to emerge over the next month.

9. Time to shine on the line

Mizzou loaded up on young defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class, but injuries and a logjam on the depth chart kept them from making an impact on the field last year. They should have more chances this spring, including former four-star prospect Travion Ford from St. Louis Lutheran North.

10. Any tight ends in the house?

No position group was depleted more this offseason than tight end. The Tigers lost tight ends coach Casey Woods to SMU and his top three players either transferred (Blue Springs High School graduate Daniel Parker Jr., Messiah Swinson) or retired from the sport (Niko Hea). The team returns just one scholarship option with game experience, Ryan Hoerstkamp, and made two additions this offseason, freshman Max Whisner of Lee’s Summit High School and Buffalo transfer Tyler Stephens.