Mizzou lands pledge from Kaleb Brown, brother of Kobe Brown

Dave Matter

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Missouri basketball team landed its second commitment for 2021 and he comes from a familiar family.

Kaleb Brown, younger brother of MU sophomore Kobe Brown, announced his commitment on Twitter. The Huntsville, Ala., native had recently trimmed his choices to six schools: Mizzou, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mercer, Grand Canyon and Milwaukee.

"It was just the coaching staff really and knowing Coach (Cuonzo) Martin," Brown said in a phone interview Monday. "Coach Martin has been recruiting me since I was 15. Even when my brother committed to Texas A&M he was still recruiting me, calling me. I feel like there's a real want there. That's a major thing."

Brown said Mizzou has recruited him as a point guard, though Martin has told him he can play anywhere on the Tigers' perimeter. The 6-foot-6 Brown isn't ranked by the national recruiting outlets Rivals.com or 247Sports.com. He's MU's second pledge for the 2021 class, joining Springfield, Mo., guard Anton Brookshire.

"I'm a playmaker and make a lot of guys better, make the whole team better," Brown said. "I'm just about winning games. If that's going out there and getting 15 assists and zero points or 20 points and two rebounds, anything to help the team win."

Kobe Brown initially committed to Texas A&M before changing his mind after the Aggies' head-coaching change. As a freshman last year, Brown started 26 of 31 games, averaged 5.8 points and 3.7 rebounds.

"He's really happy there," Kaleb Brown said. "He couldn't tell me too much because he didn't want to sway me toward Missouri, but he seemed really happy and that definitely affected my position."