Tim Crone: NFL, college may need to go to bubble to finish

The Examiner

I hope I am wrong about the contents of this article, but I feel the handwriting might be on the wall.

If the NFL and college football are going to finish the season, then a bubble concept has to be worked out. Both the NBA and MLB had to resort to a bubble environment to finish out their pandemic-stricken seasons. The NBA had very few problems with much smaller squads to accommodate.

Baseball finally came to their senses and used the stadiums in Texas and San Diego to complete a remarkably successful playoff system and exciting World Series, mostly without fans.

Both of these leagues realized that they had to develop a new normal in order to have a full season with a playoff. It is a fact that the next three months is destined to be a bad situation with the virus. The NFL season is growing ever more difficult every day. The NFL players were never in favor of a bubble concept, but the time has come to get REAL!

If the NFL season is somehow able to finish as scheduled, they must consider two bubble sites, one for the NFC and one for the AFC. If they do not come up with a sounder way to continue to play, then the COVID-19 virus will most likely determine the Super Bowl champion. If Patrick Mahomes contracts COVID-19 and is unable to play, you can kiss the Chiefs season goodbye.

In college football, Trevor Lawrence from Clemson, a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, is a perfect example. Clemson was the No. 1-ranked team in the country and then lost to a particularly good Notre Dame team the first game he was unable to play because of the virus. He has not played for four weeks and has lost his place as the lead candidate for the Heisman Trophy to Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Clemson will probably make the playoffs, but if they lose another game – even the ACC Championship game – they are toast.

Another developing problem in college football is how to make a rational playoff decision based upon the amount of games played. Ohio State has played only four games to date. They are without question one of the top four teams in the country, but if they cannot get this Saturday’s game in because of COVID-19, they would not have enough games played to participate in the Big 10 championship game. How could the committee consider the Buckeyes for the playoffs with only five games played when the other teams have played nine or 10?

Cincinnati is 9-0 and BYU is 9-0. Ohio State has a better team on paper, but is that really fair to teams who have played and won twice as many games?

Both the NFL and the NCAA football selection committee are going to have to think out of the box in order to get through both seasons. The college players should all go to virtual learning and the site for the playoffs should be at one place for all four teams.

In the NFL, several cases are occurring each week. The Baltimore Ravens will look like a little league team if they have to play without 12-plus players, at least five of them starters. The NFL will be lucky if they can continue the season with the present format.

The virus is all over the country and a bubble concept may even be out of the question right now. I hope I am wrong and that this can finish as normal, but they both better have a Plan B in place. My best guess is that they will need it.

• The quote of the week comes from former NFL coach Bum Phillips: “You work to strengthen your weakest link, not to worry about the strongest one.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School and is a host of a weekly radio show, “Off the Wall with Tim Crone,” on KCWJ (1030 AM) 6 p.m. every Monday. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.