Tim Crone: Some practice what they preach – some don’t

The topic this week is practice what you preach.

Last week Bill Althaus wrote about Bob Buckley and his positive influence at William Chrisman High School over the past 20 years. I have known the Buckley family for about 60 years. I graduated with his sister Ann in 1969. The entire family is a picture of class and respect.

In the 1980s and ’90s, the William Chrisman athletic programs were lagging behind other high schools in developing athletes at the elementary and junior high levels. Bob, a proud graduate, decided to change that and developed a much-needed feeder program and facility changes greatly needed at the high school.

Buckley and his followers in the developmental program paved the way for the Bears to become a solid athletic program. With Bob’s leadership the athletic programs kept improving, and the people who gained the most were the student-athletes at William Chrisman. Bob not only emphasized sports skills, but also promoted pride.

Today many of the feeder programs are focused more on athletic scholarships than life lessons. Furthermore, many of the leaders of feeder programs have come to expect that they should have a hand in running the high school athletic programs.

Buckley and his feeder programs worked hand-in-hand with the William Chrisman coaches to improve competition and to teach class and pride. He definitely practiced what he preached. It never was about him. It was about the kids and the high school.

On the other side of the coin is a controversial situation with the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The men’s tournament had state of the art weight workout facilities – and the women’s workout facilities looked more like a local garage sale.

The NCAA has had an exceedingly difficult task in pulling off the tournament this year with COVID-19 factors. They have done a good job of adapting a bubble philosophy in order to play the tournament.

Invariably, though, the NCAA has a knack of leaving out common sense when they make many of their decisions.

They tout that the women’s tournament is equal to the men’s tournament, so how in the name in heaven can you have such a major difference in basic parts of the tournament to include the workout facility? You do not have to be a nuclear scientist to figure out that you need to provide the exact same things for both tournaments.

The NCAA has a vice-president for everything in every sport. It may be time for them to have a vice-president of COMMON SENSE! Student-athletes know who is on their side and they will remember those people for the rest of their lives. They also know when people are full of bologna and will remember those people with only a negative taste in their mouths.

When people do the right things for the right reasons, good things happen. When people do things for money and show, the greed and negative true colors come through.

People make mistakes and should be forgiven, but lack of common sense should never be a common occurrence. Student-athletes are the leaders of tomorrow and they should all be treated with respect.

In closing it is simple: Practice what you preach.

• The quote of the week comes from Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and Hall of Fame sports announcer John Madden: “If there is a time when you’re going to be angry, then you’re going to be angry. And if you feel that way and let it go by, then you’re being a phony. If I get angry, it’s for a good reason, either for an action or as a reaction. The same applies when I’m happy.”

