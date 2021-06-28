Bill Althaus: Blue Springs superfan Daisy Crone left this world a better place

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Daisy Crone was one of those rare individuals who lit up a room by simply walking into it.

She loved her family, her church, anything associated with Blue Springs High School and making cookies.

And I'm not just talking about any ordinary cookies, I'm talking about the type of melt in your mouth oatmeal raisin cookies that everyone inside the pearly gates is now enjoying, as Daisy left this world for a better place on June 19.

She was 96 and so full of life. Her face lit up when I would see her at Blue Springs High School football games where her son Tim was doing the color commentary on the radio alongside Dale Carter and Rob Evans.

Before that, Crone was a Wildcats assistant and head football coach, a softball coach and an activities director who enjoyed the same love affair of life that his mother surely influenced over the years. And Daisy, and her late husband Jim, a former Marine who was as tough as a $2 steak, never missed any event that their son was associated with.

To honor Daisy, her Wildcat family presented her with two 50-yard-line seats to each home Blue Springs football game. The seats were in the top row of the reserved seat area, but even into her 90s, she never had a problem climbing up there with the help of a friend, a grandchild or one of the many Blue Springs grads she treated like family.

"When I was playing sports at William Chrisman," Crone said, "Mom and Dad were at everything. And they never missed a football game until their health prevented them from coming. They were something – and mom was a pistol."

Let's get back to those oatmeal cookies – dozens and dozens of them – that she baked and gave to the players, staff and anyone inside the Wildcats locker room or press box for decades.

When former Blue Springs football coach Kelly Donohoe offered me a cookie, I had to find out who baked them. He simply said, "Daisy."

I looked her up outside of the locker room – long before the school built the sleek new press box that is more luxurious than my home – and told her that oatmeal raisin cookies were my favorites.

I'm not sure how many years the streak lasted, but every time I covered a Wildcats home game for The Examiner, there was a tray of oatmeal cookies sitting in the locker room with my name on it. God bless you Daisy.

It's a bit of a cliché, but even though Daisy is now baking cookies and talking football with her beloved husband Jim, she will never be forgotten by anyone she left behind.

She was always smiling, patting someone on the back, offering encouragement or asking what she could do to help those in need.

She was a regular contributor to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital and if a dog needed a home, she found one.

I feel so lucky to have known Daisy. Just the mention of her name makes me smile, and think about those oatmeal cookies, which she once told me, were made with a very special ingredient.

My wife loves to bake, so I asked Daisy what it was.

She motioned me closer, and as I leaned down toward her, she whispered, "Love – lots and lots of love."

The family requests contributions to Timothy Lutheran Church in Blue Springs and One Community Hospice & Palliative Care in Kansas City in lieu of flowers. A funeral service will be held at Timothy Lutheran Church South Campus at 11 a.m. Tuesday. A private family burial will follow.

