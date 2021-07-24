Tim Crone: Golf's majors likely to be dominated by young players

The Examiner

The British Open was well played, and the NBA championship series was exciting. I watched both while vacationing at Lake Tahoe and 90% of the tourists were huge fans of the Suns. I kept checking on the Royals but that was a lost cause.

The Open was different this year. For once it was played in good weather with sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures. The golfers did not have to fight weather changes that make the Open so difficult. The entire group set a record for lowest round in the history of the championship.

The golfing world better get used to the name Collin Morikawa, who won his second major championship. He is a cold-blooded competitor. He made tough pressure putts look like a walk in the park. He beat a very tough field, including Jordan Spieth, who looks like he is back following a couple of years of struggle.

Louis Oosthuizen was once again the leader all week but lost his edge during the final round. He has won one major title at the age of 34 and has been the runner-up at least once in all four majors. This guy is very good, but he cannot finish people off. He seems to finish in the top 10 in every major tournament, but young guns seem to wear him down in the stretch.

Jon Rahm is playing as well as anyone in the world right now. He had a tremendous closing round. He has become a new favorite in tournaments the last four months. Once again Brooks Koepka made a hard charge in the closing round. He has finished in the top 10 in 12 of the last 16 major tournaments.

The game of golf is currently dominated by young players. A veteran – Phil Mickelson in the PGA Championship – was able to sneak a major championship this year, but that will not be very common going forward.

The NBA is also getting a facelift. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks put on a great show for fans. The Suns are loaded with young talent and depth. They are led by Chris Paul, but the real talent is in the young players they developed the last two years.

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton should be on the NBA All-Star roster for the next 10 years. Booker can shoot lights out and Ayton is a huge presence on the boards and in the paint. They are filled with a bunch of great outside shooters with a young stallion in the middle.

Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson are rising stars who can shoot it and create for themselves. Cameron Payne can drive and score with the ball in his hands. The Suns will be a power in the West for a long time to come. They are hanging with the Lakers, Nuggets, Jazz, Clippers and Warriors.

I agree with Charles Barkley that the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the dumbest teams in the league. However, when the big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are all on the same page, they are just about impossible to beat.

The “Greek Freak” is special in every way. The talking heads said the Bucks are a better team without him on the floor. They must be insane. He is the total package. He can score inside, is a great rebounder, and is a tremendous defender. He shot about 65% at the free throw line in the playoffs and everyone was going nuts. He is not a good 3-point shooter but who cares? He is unstoppable inside and in transition.

Khris Middleton is a great offensive player and a solid defender. Jrue Holiday is a great defender and can score in the 30s when needed. Athletically those three players are as good as any other top three teams with pure athletic ability. The only problem with Middleton and Holiday is lack of consistency.

The Bucks will continue to be right in the hunt for the Eastern Division with the Nets, 76ers, Celtics, Heat and possibly Hawks. The future of the league is bright with new faces.

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.