Tim Crone: Big 12 collapse signals beginning of wild west mode

The Summer Olympics will provide a much-needed timeout for the entire world. The Olympics shifts our interest away from the pandemic and gives us a lot to cheer about.

The Olympic competition includes newly added sports of skateboarding, sports climbing, karate and surfing. It is also good to see baseball and softball back in the Olympics.

College football has shaken up the sports world recently. A move for Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 and go to the SEC would be one of the most major moves in college sports over the last 50 years.

Since the NCAA has been shot down by the Supreme Court, the landscape will be guided by the best avenue to generate revenue to keep up with competing schools. Forget about loyalty and local rivalries – money will do the talking.

While in California on a family vacation the talk on the West Coast was all about Texas and Oklahoma. Rumors were flying. Speculation by many is that if the Longhorns and Sooners would go to the SEC, four of the remaining Big 12 teams would move to the Pac-12. Teams mentioned were Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Texas Tech. TCU would go to the Mountain West. West Virginia and Baylor would go to the ACC.

Kansas was the only team no one made mention of as to which conference the Jayhawks might move to. Kansas has had a top five basketball program in the history of college basketball, but the football program may be the worst in Division I. Kansas would be best suited in the Big East where basketball is king and football is the secondary sport.

One thing is for sure, when Texas and Oklahoma make the move, every team in the Big 12 will be scrambling for their lives competitively – and more important financially. If the Big 12 can keep all the other teams, they will have to make a quick move to replace the centerpieces of the conference. Cincinnati, Louisville, and BYU would be possible names floating around, but none of those schools carry the potential financial weight to keep the Big 12 in a power position.

Missouri and Texas A&M look like geniuses for going to the SEC. They are locked into the top conference, are competitive in both basketball and football, and are making good money each year.

Going to a bigger named conference also can work against a school’s competitive edge. Look at Nebraska going to the Big Ten. They have been average to below average ever since they moved out of the Big 12. Nebraska in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s was thought to have maybe the best overall athletic program in the country. Nebraska is now only ranked nationally on a consistent basis in women’s volleyball and bowling.

Texas is the most overrated big-time college program in the nation. The Longhorns are one and two every year in money spent on athletics, yet their major sports of football and basketball always seem to lose the big games. The alumni control the strings in the Longhorn program. They just have too many wealthy benefactors who want to run the program.

Oklahoma has done a good job in the past decade of becoming both a football and basketball power. The Sooners’ addition in the SEC will be fun to watch. Of course, Texas will bring a much bigger TV audience, but Oklahoma will bring the better competition.

College sports is now going into its wild, wild west mode. Money will be the guiding factor going forward. The NCAA finally lost its iron hand and the fallout is anyone’s guess. Memories are all that is left for the good old days of the Big Eight rivalries. The shake-up that occurred 10 years ago was a preemptive look into the future. The NCAA has become a mere tournament planning organization and the power schools in basketball and football are taking it to the bank.

• The quote of the week comes from Charles W. Eliot, American educator: “If I had the opportunity to say a final word to all the young people of America, it would be this: Don’t think too much about yourself. Try to cultivate the habit of thinking of others; this will reward you. Selfishness always brings its own revenge. It cannot be escaped. Be unselfish. That is the first and final commandment for those who would be useful and happy in their usefulness.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.