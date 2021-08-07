Tim Crone: Focus on the positives of the Simone Biles story

The Examiner

This time of the year is full of fun for sports fans. All the NFL training camps are open, and every team feels like they are Super Bowl bound. The trade deadline has come and gone for Major League Baseball, so contention has gotten a lot stronger.

The Royals made needed trades of Danny Duffey and Jorge Soler. However, the trade is for players to either be named later or young unknown talent. The Royals have been playing better and getting good pitching, but they must be concerned about the everyday lineup for the rest of the season and in the future.

A plus this year is the Tokyo Olympic games. Once again it looks like the men’s and women’s swimming teams and men’s and women’s track teams are keeping the U.S. in the running for the most medals by a country.

The media and talking heads seem to be focused on the negative topic of Simone Biles rather than all the success stories of our country’s athletes. It is difficult to believe that it is anyone’s business to question her business. She is one of the greatest gymnastic athletes in the history of our country. It was obvious she was struggling in her beginning events.

Athletes know themselves. Her response was selfless in allowing an alternate to step in. The talk should be of the decision of Biles to all the team to work through it together.

Suni Lee was the next athlete up. Lee won the gold medal in the overall and showed the world what she and the USA women’s gymnastics team was all about. It was a great and positive story. She started on a balance beam that her dad made by hand for her to use in their back yard. Now she is an Olympic gold medalist. That should be the story!

Athletes should have the courage to face personal situations without undue negative criticism and pressure from critics. Biles had an obligation to her teammates and the country, which she met.

Athletes are performers with superior talent that we enjoy watching, but they are also human beings just like the rest of us. Olympic athletes have dedicated themselves their entire life to compete for their country. Simone Biles proved she was the greatest women’s gymnast in the world. She was the GOAT! Now we have some guy with a microphone in his hand telling everyone what Simone Biles should do as an athlete.

Some of the guys who were criticizing looked as if they had not been off their own couch in years. Most of those people could not pass a physical, let alone know the mental and physical facets of an Olympic athlete.

It might be time for our society to back off negativity and put its best foot forward in search of the positive. The Olympics remind us every four years of the many sacrifices of these young athletes as they strive to achieve their life goals.

The quote of the week comes from Gerald Ford, the 38th president of the United States: “There is no substitute for hard work. There will be disappointments, but the harder you work, the luckier you will get. Never be satisfied with less than your very best effort. If you strive for the top and miss, you’ll still ''beat the pack.’”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.