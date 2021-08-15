Tim Crone: Surging U.S. women dominate this year's Olympics

Tim Crone

For all the haters of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady you might want to slow your roll. Both personify class and living life as a winner.

It was outstanding to hear that Tom Brady left training camp in the middle of preseason practice to attend the induction of his archrival Manning into the NFL Hall of Fame.

There is no greater respect than two athletes who have battled against each other for years to understand that they made one another great. Athletes need to compete against the best to be the best. Manning and Brady demonstrated that for 12 years.

The 2021 Olympics ended with great Team USA successes once again. Men’s and women’s basketball dominated as always, USA swimming and track and field stayed strong, and gymnastics, volleyball and beach volleyball did well.

The real story should be how the American women carried the load to help the United States end the Olympics with the most medals won by any country. Going into the final weekend of the games in Tokyo, 59 of Team USA’s medals were won by women, nearly twice as many as the 35 won by men. Five medals were won in mixed events featuring male and female athletes.

That means 59.25% of all U.S. medals were won by the women. For too long women’s athletics, especially in the Olympics, have taken a back seat to the men. The last weekend of the games illustrated even more on how women were the breadwinners in the 2021 Olympics.

Track star Allyson Felix won the 11th Olympic medal of her career. Of the 11 she has won, seven were gold and six were in relay events. Her 11th medal broke a tie with Carl Lewis for the U.S. track and field record. She has a little girl and does not plan to run in any future Olympics. In her closing statement after the games she said, “I feel like I have no regrets, I feel like I’ve given my all to this sport, and there’s nothing left on this Olympic stage I need to do now.’’ Well said. Going out on top is always good.

Simone Biles got a bad rap but came off the deck to win the bronze medal on the balance beam while struggling mentally and physically. For those morons who question her athletic accomplishment, Biles came into the Olympics with 25 world championship medals and 19 of those were gold.

Olympic women swimming legend Katie Ledecky has now won 10 Olympic medals, seven of them gold.

As a track or swimming athlete you must compete in at least two prelims to get into the finals against the greatest athletes in the world. In the past many female athletes would concentrate on only one or two events. Not so with the modern-day female athletes. Young, gifted female athletes of today participate and dominate in several events. They can run with the big dogs in all events.

The U.S. female athletes are also becoming dominant in volleyball. They are winning gold medals on a regular basis in beach volleyball and finished with a gold in regular volleyball for the first time.

The women’s basketball team has totally dominated as they won their seventh straight Olympic gold medal. They do not get the hype the men’s team draws but they are much more dominant in the world.

The women’s soccer team finished with a bronze medal after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Canada, but they have become one of the teams to beat in the Olympics while the men’s team is still reaching for the medal stand.

This year the U.S. women’s athletes brought home the bacon. In the future, do not be surprised to see the women’s team begin to receive the accolades they deserve. Thanks to all the female athletes who made the United States citizens proud!

• My quote of the week comes from three-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Tracy Caulkins: “I know a lot of people think it’s monotonous, down the black lines over and over, but it’s not if you’re enjoying what you’re doing. I love to swim, and I love to train.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.