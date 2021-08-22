Tim Crone: High school stars should think twice before making a move

Tim Crone

The NFL preseason gets everyone excited for the upcoming regular season. Patrick Mahomes would give any fans hope for a positive end to the season. This season will be no different.

The Royals have had a very tough year and the promise for the future is not as bright today as it was early in the season. Hopefully things will turn around in some fashion because they are hard to watch. I tried to watch the game last Friday against the Cardinals. The team had only one base runner going into the sixth inning. It was a game to put me into sleep mode.

I love high school fall sports. High school athletes and coaches work all year to strive to reach team goals.

High school athletes enter each sports season knowing they only have four years to play out their goals of eight to 10 years. High school athletes are the same as they were 10 years ago. Elite athletes are leaving their home high schools to attend specialized academies hopeful of bigger and better opportunities.

It is a fact that only 2% of high school athletes go on to play in college. Less than 1% will compete at a level higher than college. I understand to a certain degree that elite athletes and their parents want the best possible opportunity. However, to leave their high school teams and teammates to play with other super-gifted athletes is not always a road to success.

Coaches I have visited with have described how the decision to leave in the middle of a high school career can be difficult with many sacrifices. Elite competition teams and the AAU programs are taking many young high school athletes out of their total high school experience.

In sports like basketball, volleyball and soccer, this is becoming the norm. Many elite athletes do not even attempt to play on the high school teams but instead spend a lot of time and money to travel the country and participate in a single sport.

However, 98% of high school students will be best suited to stay at their home school and experience the once in a lifetime opportunity to live their high school years on a school team. There are many more life lessons to be learned as a normal high school student.

It is hard to watch a high school coach who has tried to build a team and program and, in the middle, lose a star player who has been lured away. It also influences the teammates who lose that elite player who has been an integral part of the program.

I sincerely hope that every athlete who chooses to make that move is rewarded in a positive way. Hopefully, they go on to big-time college programs, become Olympians, or play for professional teams, but that is a small percentage of athletes.

I have heard that some of the elite coaches, players and parents bad-mouth the high school coaches to convince athletes and their parents to make a move. If the decision is made by the athlete and their parents to make a move, that’s what they should do.

What is wrong is for adults to bad-mouth the high school coaches. I pray that every elite athlete who chooses to leave their high school team for the promised land will look at the total picture before making a move. Remember, they only have a high school experience once in their lives.

The quote of the week comes from the great NBA and college Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: “I don’t get a big charge out of being the leading scorer. The object of competing is winning. I just try to do what has to be done for us to win. That might be anything at any time – defense, rebounding, passing. I get satisfaction out of being a team player.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.