Tim Crone: College football seems to be headed toward the same old ending

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

The good news for this week is that college football is kicking off its 2021 season.

This season will appear upside down since perennial powers Texas and Oklahoma have announced their departure from the Big 12 to join the SEC. It will take a year or two before the actual change will take place, but you can bet that this will be the main topic throughout the country during the 2021 season.

In this year’s preseason polls, it appears it will be same ol’ same ol’ with Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State hanging around the top five. For the past 20 years at least three of these teams have usually been found in the top five preseason polls.

Every year, however, there are two or three other teams make a run for a playoff spot at the end of the year. A couple of years ago LSU broke the streak and won the national championship. This year there are several solid teams that could make a run for the ring.

Many people thought Texas A&M should have made the playoffs last year, but they could not handle Alabama in the conference game. If that is the case this year, the Aggies could put themselves in the driver’s seat with a regular season win over the Tide.

Iowa State is in everyone’s top 10 picks, and a few polls have them in the top five. The Cyclones will probably have to run the table in Big 12 play. They will not be a team that can afford to lose a game.

Cincinnati is another team that is looking at their regular season game against Notre Dame as a chance to get them into a place to be looked at by the college football playoff selection committee. Those three teams are ranked early as dark horses, but they will have to go undefeated in the regular season to have the committee give them a playoff blessing.

The usual teams talked about in the Top 25 should have good seasons, but they will have to upset several teams in order to make the playoffs. In the Big Ten, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State will be very competitive but they are not in Ohio State’s league in talent.

In the ACC, Miami and North Carolina will be solid squads but they cannot compete with the talent and depth of Clemson.

The SEC will have A&M, LSU, Florida and Ole Miss as tough outs, but they are not at the same level with Alabama or Georgia.

The Pac-12 will have Oregon leading the way. Washington, Arizona State and an improving USC team will at least get some talk about being around the Top 25, but all those teams would probably finish in the lower level of both divisions of the SEC.

Notre Dame always starts the season in the Top 25, but if they make the playoffs, they get hammered by the likes of Alabama and Clemson.

The only Big 12 team other than Oklahoma and Iowa State to reach the Top 25 is Texas, the most underachieving program in the country. They spend more money than anyone else and have little to show for it.

Coastal Carolina and Louisiana are starting in the Top 25, but it would take an act of God for them to make the playoff format.

College football is still the greatest past time on Saturdays in the fall. This year it will have the appearance of the wild, wild west, but it is still college football.

My prediction is the same as always, Alabama will be the champion until someone can prove otherwise. I look for an Alabama vs. Oklahoma national championship game with the Tide once again winning it all.

The quote of the week comes from college football coach, athletic director and football legend Paul “Bear” Bryant: “There’s no substitute for guts.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.