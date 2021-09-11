Tim Crone: Chiefs could have hands full with tough schedule

The Examiner

The NFL season finally starts Sunday.

Last year was a test for everyone for the NFL. It was a two-day process to get through the COVID-19 testing procedures. I had to be at a downtown hotel by 6 a.m. every Friday for all 10 home games to be tested.

It would be a 24-hour wait for the results to be able to work on Sunday. Sunday arrival was also 6 a.m. so that you could get through the various checkpoints for test results and temperature taking. It took approximately 45 minutes or so to get into the stadium.

This year if you have been vaccinated and validated by the NFL, you need only follow the mask protocol.

This season the Kansas City Chiefs play one of the toughest schedules in the league. The new 17-game format will bring Green Bay and Mr. Rodgers to town for a barn-burner that could be a possible preview of the Super Bowl.

As we look at the schedule, we can make some predictions of how the team might fare.

The first three games of the year will be super tough. Cleveland is hungry and talented, but the Chiefs will use the home field advantage to their benefit. The Baltimore game is a tossup on the road. The Ravens have had some key injuries in training camp, so the Chiefs might have a chance to win a big game on the road. The Chargers are for real and could overtake the Chiefs in the division. I still take the Chiefs to win at home.

The Chiefs should handle Philadelphia on the road. The Eagles have too many issues. The first loss for the Chiefs may come at home against Buffalo. The Bills are very good. They know in order to reach the Super Bowl, the road goes through Kansas City.

A real trap game will be at Washington the following week. It will be a very important game.

The Chiefs’ away game with Tennessee will be the second loss for the team and could be a dress rehearsal for the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs should beat the New York Giants at home the following week. The game with Green Bay should be special with Mahomes vs. Rodgers, but I like the Chiefs at home.

Barring a letdown, the Chiefs need to beat a hungry Raiders team on the road. The Dallas game at home will be fun for everyone who dislikes the Cowboys as much as I do. Look for the Chiefs to handle Dallas in a very competitive game.

Starting in December, the Chiefs will have back-to-back home games against AFC West rivals Denver and Las Vegas. The team need to look at both games as must wins.

The Chiefs travel to the Chargers on Dec. 16 and will most likely lose their third game. The day after Christmas a very tough game against Pittsburgh could determine the Chiefs’ playoff fate. Since it will be a home game, I like our chances.

The Cincinnati game will be the easiest game on this year’s schedule and if the Chiefs have trouble in this one, we are in trouble.

The last game in Denver will be rough with the altitude and cold, but I still feel like it should be a win for the Chiefs.

Breaking it all down I have the Chiefs losing to Buffalo, Tennessee and the Chargers in away games. The toss-up games will be against Baltimore, Green Bay, Washington and one of the Chargers games.

Looking it all over in a prediction mode, I have the Chiefs finishing with a 13-4 record. They will tie the Chargers for the divisional title.

In the playoffs, the Chiefs will need to win possibly two very tough games on the road to make it to their third straight Super Bowl. Hopefully, they can win one of those four predicted losses and do not stub their toe in another game that they will be favored to win. The fans are going to get their money’s worth with the schedule this season. GO CHIEFS!

• The quote of the week comes from former Steeler running back Rocky Bleier: “I busted my rear end to get where I am I don’t want to throw it away. Given a chance, I’ll take advantage of it. I’ve worked very hard, have been exceptionally determined. I want to stay.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.