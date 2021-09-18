Tim Crone: Big 12 may have saved itself with quick action

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

The college football season has started with some very interesting surprises.

The much-maligned Pac-12 is showed some life as UCLA dominated LSU in the first game of the year. The biggest surprise was handed out by a very talented and well coached Oregon team over Ohio State in Columbus.

The college football landscape is changing off the field, but maybe this is the first sign that some things are also changing on the field. Here in the Midwest in the Big 12, the lead story in the news is of the new teams coming into the conference.

After Texas and Oklahoma bolted to the SEC it looked like the Big 12 was in trouble, but give the conference credit for reacting quickly. BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston will become members no later than the 2024-25 season. This will allow them to maintain with 12 teams instead of just 10.

At least the Big 12 will still be competitive as one of the Power 5 conferences in the country. The level of competition will probably not reach the present-day level at the start of the 2024 season – Texas and Oklahoma have been big names in football since the beginning of the Big 12.

However, the level should still be very good with consistently improving football programs with Houston and Central Florida. Cincinnati right now is a Top 10 team. BYU has had great tradition over the years. They usually have a good offense with a quarterback who can make things exciting by throwing the ball.

The new Big 12 is not even close to the SEC or the Big Ten, but the new conference should be able to compete with the ACC and Pac-12 and has an opportunity to become a regular in the college football playoff. If the playoff format changes in the future with more teams being chosen, it could be a big advantage to the new Big 12 alignment.

In the sport of basketball, the new teams may make the new conference one of – if not the – strongest in the country. Houston has really started building back their program to return to the days of “Phi Slama Jama.” BYU is also very solid in basketball and will be a tournament threat as the conference change should improve their recruiting opportunities.

Cincinnati has a good football program, but their basketball program has been even better. Central Florida is stronger in football, but they have shown signs of an improved basketball program and recruiting will improve for them also.

An interesting possibility is that the new Big 12 Conference may split demographically into either a north-south divide or an east-west divide. That should be fun to watch.

I spent my childhood as a Big Eight fan. I never dreamed that in the fourth quarter of my life the conference would include teams from Florida to Utah. The Big 12 seemed doomed for extinction but now has an opportunity to shine in both football and basketball.

Revenue is always a primary concern. Houston, the fourth most populated city in the country, brings in the important Texas market. Central Florida also brings a following from the third most populated state in the country. BYU has a huge following in the western states. Cincinnati offers a solid marketplace in Ohio.

It will be strange to watch the Big 12 basketball tournament in Kansas City, with Kansas playing Cincinnati or Houston playing BYU for the championship. Times do change!

• The quote of the week comes from Chinese author Lin Yutang: “Sometimes it is more important to discover what one cannot do, than what one can do.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.