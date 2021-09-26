Tim Crone: Royals show some promise but also falter

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

High school football is at the halfway point in the season. There are some very good teams in the Kansas City area. College football has shown some surprises which leaves a possibility that a couple of new teams could get into this year’s playoff format. The NFL is just beginning to roll, and it looks like there are about six teams in both the AFC and NFC that could make it to Super Bowl Sunday.

As we near the end of the baseball season, the World Series championship for the Royals seems like it was a decade ago. At least this year the Royals will not lose 100 games. They need to have a hot finish in order to not lose 90 games.

I guess that is progress. There have been some positive highlights in 2021. Salvador Perez has had a record-breaking season. If he was playing on a contending team, he would win the American League MVP hands down.

Nicky Lopez proved to everyone, including myself, that he can hit big league pitching and is a very solid shortstop. Whit Merrifield had another very consistent season with the bat and stealing bases. He is outstanding defensively at any position.

The young pitchers have been up and down, which is expected. Young arms Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch, Carlos Hernandez and Domingo Tapia will get better and bring hope to the mound in the future.

Scott Barlow, Tyler Zuber, Kyle Zimmer, Jake Brentz and Josh Staumont all had flashes of positive bullpen ability for the near future.

Mike Minor was one starter with experience who had an average plus season. The starting pitcher problems started early with the poor performances of Brad Keller and Jakob Junis – they have been a disappointment.

The addition of outfielders Michael A. Taylor and Andrew Benintendi proved to be solid moves both offensively and defensively. The team really struggled when Benintendi was hurt and out of the lineup for a couple of weeks.

Carlos Santana was a disappointment both offensively and defensively this season. Santana the first part of the season made up for a lot of problems by walking and getting on base. The second half of the season it looked like he lost track of the strike zone and he really struggled. His play at first base was the worst the team has had in many years.

Hunter Dozier must be at the top of the 2021 list for disappointments for the Royals. He looks great in his uniform, but he does not seem to want to get better at the plate. He tries to pull everything and does not adjust to situations. Defensively he is not a third baseman. If the team keeps him in the picture, he will have to move to first base or the outfield.

That brings us to by far the biggest disappointment of the 2021 season, Adalberto Mondesi. The Royals organization has put all their eggs in Mondesi’s basket for the past three years and the guy just does not seem to make the call. He is the most talented guy on the roster. He is a five-tool player with a grade-school boy’s body. He is hurt all the time. You cannot count on a guy who is all potential and no play.

The time has come – with Bobby Witt Jr. coming up from the minors next year – to possibly move Mondesi to the outfield. Lopez proved to everyone that he can play shortstop or second base at a high level. He also plays hurt and he plays hungry.

Mondesi, most of the time, looks like he is bored with the whole situation. He has so much talent he makes things look easy, but he makes you wonder sometimes if he really is busting his tail to win. There have been many great athletes in all of sports who did not make it because they spent their whole careers in the hot tub.

The Royals did a good job by promoting Dayton Moore to president of baseball operations. J.J. Picollo will give a new look at the general manager’s position.

Insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly. Yes, the Royals season was better, but it wasn’t anything to write home about.

• The quote of the week comes from Chinese philosopher Confucius: “To see what is right and not to do it is a lack of courage.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.