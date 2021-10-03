Tim Crone: Building a strong tradition takes work, commitment

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

The season has started rough for the Kansas City Chiefs. All football seasons are filled with peaks and valleys. A strong program can withstand success and failure and adjust accordingly.

That is true at any level, including high school. Success should not be determined by just one or two seasons. Success is based on consistency in building tradition bought into by everyone, 24/7.

Some area high schools with great tradition appear to have lost their way this year. It is difficult to witness the destruction. At the high school level, you do not get draft picks or recruits. You must take the young players you have and teach them the importance of being a part of the team.

It takes a lot more than just athletic talent or good coaching in the high school setting. It takes everyone associated with the school to believe in the program and to work hard to achieve team goals. Everyone must continue to help build that mountain ALL THE TIME!

Each rock laid down makes the next step easier. There is no greater feeling than reaching the top of the mountain. At the top of the mountain every other program is striving to be just like you and would like nothing better than to knock you off that mountain top.

It is very difficult for a group of athletes, coaches, parents and school personnel to dedicate themselves to the program every year, but that is how great traditions are built and maintained. In good programs, athletes respect relationships with coaches. Athletes will speak positive about their coaches and program.

Successful programs will take in younger athletes and help them understand the process to maintain great tradition. It improves all aspects of the school and the school year.

The community will join in and show respect for the commitment of the players for the program and the school. School programs become a source of pride. The community will work hard as a group to provide for what is needed in the program.

Great high school athletic programs can put a town on the map. Others around the state admire strong programs with traditions and strive to reach the same level. Programs can go decades with tremendous success. However, if the foundation of the mountain becomes damaged or weak, the mountain can easily come tumbling down.

Success is not about superior talent. Success is about team effort with hard work, character, loyalty, unselfishness, accountability and, most important of all, commitment to the entire program.

It only takes a slip in effort by a small number of people to bring the mountain down and could take years to recover. It is an unforgivable sin for any high school athletic program. Tradition and greatness are not given freely. They are earned day in and day out. It is the only way to stay at the top of the mountain.

The quote of the week comes from Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry: “Setting a goal is not the main thing. It is deciding how you will go about achieving it and staying with the plan. The key is discipline. Without it, there is no morale.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.