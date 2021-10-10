Tim Crone: Chiefs have a long way to go to be playoff worthy

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

Nearly 25% of the NFL season is in the books. It is difficult to predict the strength of any team until at least a quarter of the way into the season.

My Kansas City Chiefs grade card for the first quarter is a C-plus. The team could easily be 4-0 or 0-4. The team is at 2-2 because it is the record they deserve.

The offense is still in the top two or three in the NFL but has been sloppy with seven turnovers. Patrick Mahomes has been special, but he has taken the no-look pass garbage too far. It is sacrilegious to say anything negative about Mahomes in Kansas City, but he may need to lighten up on all the commercials and step up in the pocket and throw.

The offensive line is much improved and should continue to get better as the season continues. Teams are trying to take away the big play with two safeties 20 yards deep. Andy Reid and the offensive staff have improved the running game and developed a quick short-pass game.

The offense needs a third receiver to complement Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. They obtained Josh Gordon, who has drug problems during his NFL career. Gordon is a special athlete with great talent, but he has a 10-cent mind.

Mecole Hardman has shown flashes of being that third guy. Byron Pringle has also made some key positive plays and is good on special teams. Demarcus Robinson is basically a no-show who takes two steps backward every time he catches a pass.

The special teams have been solid so far, which is why I added a plus to the C grade. The defense, though, is not Super Bowl level. If we do not see the usual improvement we see with Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs may not see the 2021 playoffs.

Frank Clark is a no-show who is way overrated. The move of our best defensive player Chris Jones to defensive end from defensive interior is not looking good. He had no idea how to play the position against option football in the Ravens game. He is too talented to be standing up at the end of the line of scrimmage watching guys he has no chance to catch run by him. He is an all-pro defensive lineman.

His interior replacement, Jarran Reed, is not exactly leading the NFL in tackles. The linebacker situation has always been an Achilles’ heel for the Chiefs. Anthony Hitchens has played better at times but would be the third-best linebacker on most teams.

Nick Bolton is fast and flies around, but like most first year players he sometimes flies in the wrong direction. Ben Niemann is a great backup linebacker and special team’s player, but he is not athletic enough to be a starting NFL linebacker. Willie Gay has all the tools but has spent most of his time with the Chiefs in the hot tub.

The secondary remains a question mark. Injuries have hurt the team at the corner position and the loss of backup Rashad Fenton hurt the team with depth. Daniel Sorensen has been highly rated on the defense. He is always in the right place without question. However, when he gets to the point of attack, he cannot finish the deal. He misses or gets run over by super athletes at the running back and receiver positions. Athletic tight ends wear him and our defense out.

Tyrann Mathieu makes big plays but is about 50-50 with making a big play or giving up a touchdown. The league teams all play against the Chiefs like every game is the Super Bowl. The team can no longer trick their way into the playoffs. They will get better, but it will be a long, hard road to the playoffs.

• The quote of the week comes from Chuck Noll, Hall of Fame coach and four-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers: “You can’t tell someone to go out and lead. You become a leader by doing. So, if you want to be a leader, go do it.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.