Tim Crone: Chiefs not playing well in many areas

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

After going down to Nashville to watch the Chiefs play the Titans, I now know how Davy Crockett felt at the Alamo.

The Chiefs started the game and finished the game without any fire in the belly. My cell phone blew up with personal opinions and coaching tips for the team.

We have all been spoiled by the great runs of the past three years. When the Chiefs were drubbed in the Super Bowl, the entire NFL learned how to play them. Since everyone has a version of what is wrong with the Chiefs, I guess I will add my two cents as well. It is simple. The team is not very good in several areas.

The Chiefs have faced a problem with turnovers this season that they did not face in previous seasons. It is impossible to win any game if you turn the ball over. The Chiefs had 16 turnovers the entire season, including the playoffs, last year. They already have 17 this year. They are tied with Jacksonville for that honor and the Jaguars are just terrible. The differential in turnovers is also the last in the NFL with a minus-10. The Chiefs have caused only seven turnovers but have seventeen themselves.

Secondly, Chris Jones started the season at defensive end. He is a two-time All-Pro at defensive tackle. With Chris Jones playing out of position, the defense has zero pass rush. Frank Clark is way overpaid and overrated both as a pass rusher and against the run.

It took only four games, but it finally came obvious to everyone that Daniel Sorensen is no longer the type of athlete who can play at the deep safety position.

The linebackers have been an Achilles heel for team the past four years. The good that came out of the game with the Titans is that young linebackers Nick Bolton and Willie Gay played very well. They were responsible for holding NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry under 100 yards after three straight 100 rushing yard games.

The secondary cannot handle talented tall NFL receivers. The new offensive line has been a huge disappointment. The three young linemen – center Creed Humphrey, right guard Trey Smith and tackle Lucas Niang – are not ready for prime-time play. In five straight plays in the Titans game, Smith was beaten three times, once for a sack, had a holding call, and made one good block. One for five is not good. Left tackle tackle Orlando Brown has looked like a bullfighter most of the season.

The receiving corps has dropped a lot of balls this year with Tyreek Hill leading the way. Demarcus Robinson has been a no-show for two years. Why did we sign Josh Gordon?

The mudslide seemed to begin with the Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumble against the Baltimore Ravens. That play triggered a loss of confidence for the entire team.

That brings us to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. I would still take Mahomes over any other quarterback in the NFL, but he has been terrible in 2021. Of the team’s 17 turnovers, he has nine interceptions and two lost fumbles. Yes, it is because he is pressing and running for his life with no defense and dropped balls by receivers, but it is time for the no-look pass to be removed from his arsenal. The no-look pass thrown to Marcus Kemp that resulted in an interception in the Chargers game was the second-biggest negative play this season behind Helaire’s fumble.

Great quarterbacks go through tough times and the great ones learn from the hard times. Peyton Manning, John Elway and Tom Brady all had their growing pains, and all learned from their mistakes.

Mahomes’ first three years as a starter were like a trip to Disney Land. He is seen on every other TV commercial and started the season by telling everyone that his goal was to go undefeated. If you are really that good, you need to show it on the field with no need to announce it to the world. We have placed him on a pedestal.

Only a team effort will make a team a champion. The Chiefs have been living in a world of show. Now is the time for them to step up and show what they are really made of.

