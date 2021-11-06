Tim Crone: Chiefs' biggest problem is a lack of confidence

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

I need to practice what I preach and stay positive about the Kansas City Chiefs. I came home from my trip in Nashville for the Chiefs-Titans game highly critical about the entire Chiefs team.

Following the game against the New York Giants, my common sense and competitive drive kicked back in. The Chiefs have played with a lack of confidence the last eight weeks. I fell into the trap, along with most fans, of living in Disneyland the past three years with this team.

The Chiefs have gone to three straight AFC Championship games and played in two straight Super Bowls, winning one of them. Patrick Mahomes and his compadres made all of us forget how hard it is to be successful in the NFL.

Reality check – every other team is striving for the same success.

Mahomes said it best: “The last three years have been smooth for the entire team.” The NFL is not Disneyland. Every game is a challenge against the greatest athletes in the world. Super Bowl championships are not won by teams with a lack of confidence or who are under the impression that winning an NFL football game is easy.

The definition of confidence is the feeling or belief that you can do something well or succeed at something. Any individual or team can lose their confidence.

Moving up the mountain to become the top dog can be the greatest experience in the world. Staying on top of that mountain is extremely difficult. Falling off the mountain top is even more painful.

The Chiefs have not played with confidence since their embarrassing Super Bowl loss. Confidence is built on success. Dynasties are built by success. The Green Bay Packers coached by Vince Lombardi never saw their coach lose confidence in any of the players or the team. Same was true for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots dynasties.

Local sports gurus have all offered reasons why the Chiefs team has struggled. I have been one of those big mouths who talk about turnovers and Chris Jones incorrect positioning. The real problem lies in the lack of confidence factor, which seems to have engulfed the team. All areas of the team have gone to “hell in a hand basket.”

The next three games will determine if they can get a quality win and are able to regain that much needed confidence to make a playoff run. Sports, like life, break down to simple explanations.

One of my favorite blues and rock singers, Paul Thorn, wrote a song about our two choices in life. You are either the hammer or the nail. Everyone needs success and confidence to become the hammer, but it is not a given. It is imperative to grind every day to gain confidence if you do not want the pain of the nail. The Chiefs are now at the crossroads of deciding whether they are going to be the hammer or the nail.

• The quote of the week comes from Vince Lombardi: “A man can be as great as he wants to be. If you believe in yourself and have the courage, the determination, the dedication, the competitive drive and if you are willing to sacrifice the little things in life and pay the price for the things that are worthwhile, it can be done. Once a man has made a commitment to a way of life, he puts the greatest strength in world behind him. It’s something we call heart power. Once a man has made this commitment, nothing will stop him short of success.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.