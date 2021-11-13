Tim Crone: November will reveal a lot about football races

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

November in Missouri is special. The color change of the leaves and the quality football teams at all levels becomes crystal clear.

High school football is in the midst of the playoffs. There were some great football games last week in the district semifinals. Lee’s Summit North and Liberty North played for district championships Friday, which means the teams have advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Both teams have been the cream of the crop for the entire season in Class 6. The No. 1-ranked Class 6 team in the state has been Christian Brothers College out of St. Louis. They are the odds-on favorite to win the Class 6 Show-Me Bowl title.

Weekly rankings have been out for college football for the past two weeks. The Georgia Bulldogs have been the most dominant team the entire year. Their defense may be the best in the history of college football. This defense is comparable to the Chicago Bears’ famous 1985 defense, only at the college level.

It will be interesting to watch the SEC championship game to see the probable matchup against Alabama. The other 2021 college playoff teams will probably end up being controversial, as is usually the case. Alabama is No. 2 right now, but if the Crimson Tide lose to Georgia in the SEC playoffs, they will likely be out of the playoff picture.

The outcome of the various conference championships will leave the other three teams up in the air. Oregon and Ohio State both have one loss, but if they win out, they will be in the playoffs. The fourth spot is going to be up for debate.

Right now, undefeated teams like Oklahoma and Cincinnati are hoping to go the distance to have a shot at the title. Dark horse teams like Oklahoma State and Michigan must win out to stay in the hunt. Notre Dame will probably be in the hunt but not playing in a conference and a loss to Cincinnati will take them out of the running this year.

In the NFL, the NFC has several teams that look like they will be difficult to keep out of the playoffs. NFL football fans must remember that there will be seven teams in the playoffs this year with only one bye for the first seed.

The NFC teams that look like sure bets are the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The other two teams could be the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers or the Minnesota Vikings.

The AFC is a whole different story. There is absolutely no sure thing team in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans look like teams that have a shot to move on. All four AFC West teams have a shot at a playoff berth. Today, I would pick the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers to come out of the West.

The next two team possibilities would be the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. The dark horses to make the playoffs now would be the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Chiefs.

By the end of November, the picture will be much clearer. Thanksgiving is a great time to enjoy the family and exciting football and see which teams will get hot at the right time to make a run for the ring.

• The quote of the week comes from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White: “The way I look at football is, if you’re going to beat me, you’ve got to beat everything I’ve got, everything I can do to you. You will have my total, complete concentration!”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.