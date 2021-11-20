Tim Crone: Chiefs proving me and doubters wrong

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

I have been critical of the Chiefs this season for many reasons. Every week in his post-game comments Andy Reid emphasizes how hard it is to win a game in the NFL. If you are not ready to go each week you can lose to anyone in the league. That has proven to be the case time and time again in the last two weeks.

In the 2019 season, when the Chiefs went on to win a second Super Bowl in the franchise history, they were also 6-4 after playing 10 games. This year there is a 17-game schedule, so things could shape up well if the team can continue to stay focused and stop turning the football over.

If the Chiefs can pull off a home victory over the highly regarded Dallas Cowboys, they could be in great shape. They have a bye after the Cowboys game, so they can regroup and evaluate the path forward for the rest of the season.

Before the season, I had the Chiefs going 13-4 with losses to the Ravens, Chargers, Bills and Titans. As we all know that is now a fact. The goal now is to finish strong.

A win against the Cowboys would be a huge step in the right direction for getting into the playoffs. Even with a loss to the Cowboys, the Chiefs still can run the table for the rest of the 2021 schedule. They have Denver at home, Las Vegas at home, the Chargers away, Pittsburgh at home, Cincinnati away and Denver away. It is possible for the Chiefs to win out in the last six games of the season.

Like Reid says: “Each team is different every year.” For the first nine weeks of the season, the team tried to find its identity.

Chris Jones is now taking most snaps as a defensive tackle instead of as a defensive end. Daniel Sorensen is now playing on a limited basis. The young inside linebackers Willie Gay and Nick Bolton are playing lights out. The offensive line is finally showing signs of coming together. Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram is a very good player on the edge against the run and he is a true pass rusher. Even with sometimes no-show Frank Clark, the pass rush has shown some improvement.

Darrel Williams is proving to everyone that he should be the starter at running back. He is the pass catching back that the team has been looking for the past three years and he is a solid slashing-type back.

The real key is if Patrick Mahomes can continue to stay with what the defense gives him and let the game come to him. All great quarterbacks throughout the history of the NFL have gone through times in their career when they had to learn to adjust in order to become great.

Mahomes has struggled all year, but you are nuts if you would take any other quarterback in the league over Mahomes. If he stays humble and learns from his mistakes, he is a very special talent. If he does not, he will get lit up like a Christmas tree. I am betting that Mahomes will get better every game for the rest of the season.

If Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill can stay healthy, they can make another run for the ring. I love the Kansas City Chiefs fans, but we have been spoiled and unrealistic for the past three years. This year’s team may put a smile on all the doubter’s faces before the season is over.

Just a quick reminder for all the authorities out there about the Chiefs. The other team can play and wants to win every week also. Chiefs supporters need to either get in or get out, but if you get out, take that fair-weather fan stuff to a different location. GO CHIEFS!

• The quote of the week is from 4-time Super Bowl-winning coach Chuck Noll: “Some place along your life, you are going to have to function in a pressure situation and if you can learn to do it in a game where the results are not life and death, you can come to a situation where it is life and death and be better able to cope.”

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone and their families. I am blessed and grateful and hope you are as well.

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.