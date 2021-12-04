Tim Crone: College coaching carousel shows no fans should be entitled

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

When USC hired former Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley, the college football landscape was set on fire.

The social media posts by Oklahoma fans made it sound like the world is coming to an end. One of the definitions of the word entitlement according to Webster is “a belief that one is deserving of or entitled to certain privileges.”

Fans are not entitled. Last week, Nick Saban, the legendary head coach from Alabama, discussed entitlement in a press conference. He was right on target. Fans who follow very successful programs think a blowout win is a guarantee. If it doesn’t happen, they freak out.

According to Saban, most fans do not have a clue how much of a commitment it takes to maintain a winning program. Alabama has won six national titles under Saban, who also led LSU to another. Alabama fans have been complaining about the team this year. They have lost only one game and will play the No. 1 team in the nation, Georgia, for the SEC championship Saturday. Come on, man!

Riley left Oklahoma in the dark of the night and it is understandable the fans are disappointed to say the least. However, if Riley had lost more than three or four games a year at Oklahoma, those same fans would have wanted him gone.

It is hard to feel sorrow for Oklahoma and Texas. They decided to leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC. They left for more money and a better situation. They also did not let the Big 12 teams know until they already had a deal with the SEC. Sound familiar?

College football is a financially motivated, cutthroat business. Loyalty only comes into play when money is on the line. Riley had his shots at winning the national championship several times but could not get the Sooners there. I have no doubt he could see the handwriting on the wall with the move to the SEC.

You can make a safe bet that Oklahoma or Texas will win a basketball championship in the SEC before either team wins a football championship.

However, the fans have no room to act like they have been personally damaged. Good athletic programs are not entitled. They work hard every day of the year and put all their energy into making a winning program. Any coach has the right to move on if they feel that a better opportunity is available.

College sports is currently out of kilter. USC is reported to have to pay $4.5 million to buy out Riley’s contract and the Trojans recently fired head coach Clay Helton, who they still must pay $10.5 million to honor the two years left on his contract. LSU will probably have to do the same by hiring Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Florida with Louisiana’s Billy Napier.

Entitlement does not belong to any fan base or school. Win and money are also two words that should not dictate the course of college football. It seems the days of “win one for the Gipper” are over.

• The quote of the week comes from former UCLA coach Terry Donahue: “Adversity is a reality of life. You are never really sure when it will come or how long it will stay, but the way each human being handles the situation in his life is a direct reflection of the character he possesses. The real test of a person doesn’t come when everything is going well. The real test of a person comes after adversity has struck and he overcomes and conquers it.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.