Tim Crone: Nice to have new blood in college playoff, but it will end the same way

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

The college playoffs are finally set for this season and there are finally a few new faces in the mix.

The one constant is Alabama in the No. 1 spot. The Crimson Tide destroyed the highly regarded defense of the Georgia Bulldogs. The front seven of Georgia stopped the Alabama ground game but the back end of the defense showed a secondary that was never tested throughout the season.

The other big surprise was the inability of Georgia to get a pass rush. Alabama’s offensive line has had problems during the course of the year with pass protection. That was solved against the Bulldogs.

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines dominated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game. It has been a long time coming for the Michigan program to establish themselves once again as a college power. Michigan has more football wins in the history of college football than any other school.

Coach Jim Harbaugh was hired to bring the Michigan program back to the respect it once held in college football. Beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten championship has allowed Harbaugh and the Wolverines to establish the program once again.

Georgia is the third seed after having a dominant regular season. Most of the pundits felt that the Georgia had the best defense in college football history. I would have agreed to that going into the SEC championship game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said it best when he said that his front seven was so dominant in the regular season that the secondary was never tested. Alabama lost front line receivers and they were still able to move the ball at will the entire game.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young likely won the Heisman Trophy this year with his performance against the highly decorated Georgia defense. Young set SEC championship records with 421 yards passing and 461 yards of total offense. After the game Georgia Coach Kirby made a statement that rang true, “If you do not get to Bryce Young, he will get you.” Amen to that.

The final fourth seed in this year’s college playoff system is Cincinnati. This is the first time in playoff history that a team not in a Power 5 conference has broken through to the college playoffs. Luke Fickell and his staff ran the table and will go into the college playoffs as the only team without a loss.

Most college football fans felt the Bearcats really were a good football team but played a much softer schedule than the other playoff contenders. The only big time win on the Cincinnati schedule was an early-season win against Notre Dame, which finished fifth in the college football playoff standings.

It will be interesting to see the matchups and how the playoff committee came to their final decisions. The committee stated that putting Alabama and Georgia against each other in the semifinal games was not a factor. That is a little hard to believe. Those two teams may very be the best two teams in the country. Playing each other right off the bat might make the final game less attractive.

Can Cincinnati really play against the big boys? If you are for the underdog, this is your game. Alabama will be going into the semifinal with the Heisman Trophy quarterback and a stable of receivers that no one in the country can come close to in any game.

The Georgia-Michigan semifinal should be an old school slobber-knocker with Michigan’s strong running game against the huge front seven of Georgia. Neither team has a quarterback that would scare anyone.

After the dust settles from the semifinal games, look for another SEC championship rematch of Alabama vs. Georgia.

Georgia will adjust this time around and put more pressure in the Tide’s passing game. Unless the Bulldogs come up with better coverage schemes, the Tide has too much speed at the skill positions. Plus, Georgia needs to come up with a much more effective offense approach. They seemed handcuffed by the quarterback in the SEC Championship.

It was nice to see new teams Michigan and Cincinnati break into the playoff picture, but Alabama will once again come out on top.

The quote of the week comes from legendary Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes: “Paralyze their resistance with your persistence.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.