Tim Crone: Showing class on the field will lead to success

When I would screw up in my younger years, my dad would look me in the eye and tell me, “You can’t fix stupid.”

That may have been harsh treatment but in truth no better words have ever been spoken.

I watched from the press box at Arrowhead Stadium when the Las Vegas football team thought it would be a good team building exercise to go to the middle of the field and make a ridiculous scene on the Chiefs logo at midfield.

That act was so successful in team building that the Raiders were behind 35-0 in the middle of the second quarter. The game ended with a score of 48-9 Chiefs.

This was the biggest whipping the Chiefs have put on the Raiders in their historic rivalry. It is troubling that stupid actions like this are becoming prevalent in our society, especially in the sports world.

Stupid raised its ugly head in the Pittsburgh Steelers loss against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool caught a slant pass for a first down with the Steelers having no timeouts left. He chose to go through his usual hot dog routine of pointing down field when he picks up a first down all the while the clock is running.

What kind of example are pro and college athletes setting for young athletes?

Former college basketball coach and color commentator Digger Phelps has an applicable quote: “My definition of class is to always come off with a big first impression by looking good, feeling comfortable, yet caring for others. If you respect yourself, you will respect others. Just be yourself, but remember – when you are in the public eye, someone is always looking for a negative. To show class is to show confidence in the way you look, the way you dress, and the way you act.”

A team that plays with class 95% of the time will sooner or later become a winner. You would not see teams coached by guys like Bill Belichick, Nick Saban, Mike Krzyzewski or Andy Reid play the role of the fool. These coaches are not always liked by all, but they do approach the game with class and respect.

A good example in the Chiefs organization is Travis Kelce. He has become the team leader even though he came into the league emotionally out of control. Teams that avoid stupidity are the teams that win championships. There have been a million personal stunts by players showing off that have cost teams wins and championships.

Celebrations are good only to the degree that it is not in the spirit of showing up the opposing team. My coaches always advised that if you do something good on the athletic field, act like you have been there before. That is the action of a champion.

The reaction of Reid in his post-game press conference was perfect. “That is just what the Raiders do.” Enough said. The Raiders are now in last place in the division. Learning class can fix stupid only given you recognize your stupidity.

• The quote of week comes from the greatest college basketball coach and one of the great human beings, UCLA basketball coach John Wooden: “Class is an intangible quality which commands, rather than demands, the respect of others. This is because those who have it are truly considerate of others, are courteous and polite without being subservient, are not disagreeable when they disagree, are good listeners, and are at peace with themselves because they do not knowingly do wrong. In short, a person with class might well be defined as one who practices ‘The Golden Rule’ in both his professional and personal life.”

