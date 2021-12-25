Tim Crone: Depth will likely play important role for Chiefs

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

First, I want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

The Kansas City Chiefs helped our holiday spirits with an exciting win over the Chargers Sunday. That helped put the team in the driver’s seat in the AFC West. The three remaining games on their schedule will be tough and with the COVID-19 problems in the NFL, anything can happen.

Every year teams that make a run in the playoffs have quality depth at all positions. The Tennessee Titans have had to start 50 different players during the 2021 season, and they are still one of the teams to beat for the top seed in the AFC.

To make it to the Super Bowl, teams have to have more than just talent. A lot has to go your way. No injuries are vital during the playoff run which comes into play with depth.

Depth is an area the Chiefs have focused on for the past four years with Brett Veach as general manager. This year’s midseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for edge rusher Melvin Ingram might be the best deal Veach has made in his tenure with the Chiefs. They gave up only a sixth-round draft choice for a guy who has been a difference-maker for a much-improved defense. Getting Ingram allowed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to move All-Pro Chris Jones back to his natural position at defensive tackle. Since that move the defense has taken off.

Depth has also paid off with drafting two inside linebackers in the second round the last two years. Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton have filled the team’s longtime need for inside linebackers who have the ability to run and make solid tackles.

The same could be said of the secondary. Young corners Charvarius Ward and L’Jarius Sneed have been amazing to watch. Veach also improved depth in the secondary with the addition of Mike Hughes in a trade with Minnesota. Sixth-round draft pick Rashad Fenton has developed into a great contributor and the free agency pick-up of former Giants first-round draft pick DeAndre Baker has also provided quality depth.

A big plus for Veach and his scouting staff has been the drafting the past two years of three starting offensive linemen. Starting rookie center Creed Humphrey has one of the top ratings for all players in that position. Starting rookie right guard Trey Smith was drafted in the sixth round out of Tennessee. He was a steal in the draft. Right tackle Lucas Niang was drafted two years ago in the third round out of TCU and opted out last year because of the pandemic. All three of these young guys are starting to play key roles in the seven-game winning streak.

Another key to any championship run is simple luck. During a terrible 3-4 start, the ball did not bounce the Chiefs’ way. Patrick Mahomes struggled but many of the multitude of turnovers were passes off the hands of receivers. Some of the turnovers were even comical with balls that bounced off receiver helmets and fumbles in key situations.

The old saying, “Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good,” applies to every championship run. An example is the Chargers going for it five times on fourth down.

Of course, COVID-19 was never a factor before last year, but it has definitely created a dilemma. For the next eight weeks, the pandemic may well decide which teams move on to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were able to overcome losses from COVID-19 when Jones and Gay were unable to play Sunday due to NFL protocols. So far this week, stars Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, among several others, have landed on that list.

Perhaps players we never heard of will come through to allow their teams to advance. The ball must bounce in the right direction and the health of the players may determine a lot.

• The quote of the week comes from Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach: “All of us get knocked down, buy it’s the resiliency that really matters. All of us do well when things are going well, but the thing that distinguishes athletes is the ability to do well in times of great stress, urgency and pressure.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.