Tim Crone: Chiefs leaders show quick action to clear hurdles

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

I am amazed with how the media gurus have now jumped on the Kansas City Chiefs’ bandwagon.

I must admit after watching the Chiefs play the Titans in Nashville, I thought winning the AFC West this year might be a stretch. This is one of the best coaching jobs Andy Reid and his staff have done.

The real mastermind of staying ahead of the curve is general manager Brett Veach. The speed with which the team was able to replace players out with COVID-19 was amazing. The kicking game against the Steelers was case in point. When Harrison Butker and Tommy Townsend went under the NFL protocols for COVID-19, Veach immediately signed Johnny Townsend to punt and hold on place kicks. In less than 24 hours, the team signed Elliott Fry off the practice squad to kick.

All the talk was focused on Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, but the kicking game is one-third of any game. Most teams have several backup tight ends and wide receivers game ready, but not kickers.

Fry kicked three field goals and three extra points. He did miss one each, but the wind was blowing very hard, and, in that stadium, kicking can be difficult to say the least.

Johnny Townsend only punted once for 41 yards in place of his brother, but he also was the holder for Fry for extra points and field goals. Those athletic endeavors are hard to perfect even when you practice them repeatedly every day.

Many of the special teams players were hit by COVID-19. The players signed by Veach off the practice squad filled those positions without missing a beat. Only good organizations are able to adjust that quickly.

This year more than any other year, the winner of the Super Bowl will be the team with depth and organizational skills to maneuver through difficult situations. Reid’s post-game interview was excellent as always. He gives everyone else but himself credit for success. When they lose, he owns up to his job to make the team better. That is leadership.

Veach seems to be about two steps ahead of every difficult situation the team will face during the season. The trade for Melvin Ingram in the middle of the year may be one of the best trades in the history of the organization. Since the pickup of Ingram, the team’s defense has been the reason why the team has an eight-game winning streak.

He also deserves credit for drafting young linebackers Willie Gay and Nick Bolton. Both have been second-round picks in the last two drafts. The linebacker position has been an Achilles heel for the team. He believed in Anthony Hitchens and now that he has help, he is performing better than ever as the team leader at linebacker on defense. When all three are in the game they can run to the football and finish the job with the tackle.

The secondary also improved drastically with L’Jarius Sneed and Charvarius Ward returning.

Following the game against the Steelers, the performance by Bryon Pringle may prove himself to be that second wide receiver the team has been looking for. Maybe the absence of Travis Kelce opened an opportunity for the Chiefs to look at Pringle. He delivered in a big way.

The road to the Super Bowl is long. Several hurdles will surface before the Chiefs can achieve a final goal of winning another Super Bowl. The Chiefs will need a little luck and enough foresight to prepare for the unexpected. With Reid and Veach at the helm, there is a lot of hope in Chiefs Kingdom.

• The quote of the week comes from American inventor and founding father Benjamin Franklin: “Being ignorant is not so much a shame as being unwilling to learn to do things the right way.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.