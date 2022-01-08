Tim Crone: College football system is broken in many ways

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

There are many things to talk about after the New Year’s weekend of sports. To begin with, how do you analyze the actions of Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown? His actions were insane in the game against the New York Jets.

We could go nuts over the loss the Chiefs suffered to the Bengals. The philosophy of good coaches is to use the midnight rule – move on. The Chiefs can still have two home games in the playoffs. Chances are very high that the officials who worked the game against the Bengals will not be doing the playoff games in Kansas City. I am also sure the lesson learned on third-and-27 will be in the team’s mindset for the rest of the season.

The big thing I took away from the past weekend and all the bowl games was just how broken college football has become. The only great games in the bowl season were the Fiesta Bowl and the Rose Bowl. In both of those games defense was nonexistent but very entertaining.

The national semifinal games were pure dogs. The losing teams were out of their league. There are too many meaningless bowl games played in front of small crowds which have no meaning, not even to the most loyal supporters.

The coaches and players on the teams during the season do not even participate in the bowl games. Coaches are gone due to firings or moving on to greener pastures. With the new portal transfer rules, a lot of the main starters during the season opt out and go to the school that they will playing for next year. The star players that are declaring for the NFL draft do not play because they are hoping to make it to the NFL and injury is a top concern for them.

As a football fan, what we watched in most of the bowl games was equal to a practice game for the players and in some cases coaches as well. The old bowl system at least had the actual players and coaches who had played that season.

I watched part of both national semifinal games until the middle of the third quarter. I had to turn the channel because it was just bad and unexciting football.

I have always been a fan of the NCAA Division II system for the football playoffs. The coaches and players have loyalty to their teams and the fans are excited to have something to play for. Division I football has been revenue centered and what is best for the individual, not the team.

It is understandable the true pro prospects would opt out with the possibility of an injury that would rule them out of the NFL, but just 10 years ago it never crossed a player’s mind. Matt Corral, the quarterback of Ole Miss, suffered a severe leg injury. It is a very tough break for a young man who decided his teammates were more important than his hope for big money.

Hopefully, he will recover successfully and still have opportunity to reach his goal to be a pro. If he does, he should be drafted. He would be a poster boy for the old school way that was once part of Division I football.

It is uncertain if Division I would be exciting again with the prospect of more teams involved in the playoffs. Coaches and players will leave their schools at the drop of a hat. Coaches get millions of dollars to go to greener pastures. Players need to realize that only 1-2% of them will go on to play at the pro level – that is a fact! The NCAA and Division I advertisements promote the value of life lessons taught in college football. In reality, the sport is now underscored by greed.

• The quote of the week comes from the legendary Hall of Famer John Madden, who passed away last week: “If there is a time when you’re going to be angry, then you’re going to be angry. And if you feel that way and let it go by, then you’re being a phony. If I get angry, it’s for a good reason, either for an action or as a reaction. The same applies when I’m happy.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.