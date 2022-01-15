Tim Crone: Expect the unexpected in wide-open NFL playoffs

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

The last weekend of the NFL season was one of the most exciting in years. The 2021 season was hard to predict from Game 1 to the final week.

The Chiefs had a hard-fought win over their division rival the Broncos but that was only a small part of NFL regular season week 18. The Jaguars’ win over the Colts was a total surprise. The Steelers’ overtime win against the Ravens was a typical physical battle between the two rivals.

The Titans about stubbed their toe against a very poor Houston team. The 49ers showed the Rams how to come from behind to win a big game. The final regular season game between the Raiders and the Chargers was a classic overtime last-second win.

This year in the NFL, anyone can beat anyone at any time. That leaves the open possibility that the playoff season may be more unique than previous years.

The AFC has the Titans as the No. 1 seed. After watching them destroy the Chiefs in Nashville, what struck me is how physical the offensive and defensive lines are and how dominant they have been most of this season. With Derrick Henry back, they will be tough to beat with home field advantage.

The Chiefs still have not convinced many football fans that they are good enough in all three phases of the game to go to another Super Bowl. My big worry is that the defense still has problems with stopping the run and the safeties have played poorly in the last three games.

The Bills are solid, and they have a quarterback in Josh Allen who can do it all. The Bengals are running on a hot streak at the right time, but their offensive line has huge problems protecting quarterback Joe Burrow. The Raiders are a great story making the playoffs, but they are lacking in many areas. The strength of the team is their defensive line and their pass rush, but they will be struggling in other areas.

New England will be a tough out because of their defense and head coach Bill Belichick. However, their quarterback, rookie Mac Jones, is not ready for prime time. The Steelers are proof that tradition and great coaching can take a team that struggled throughout the year to the playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers are the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Playing two games against the Packers during this time of year is a death wish. Aaron Rogers is a mess in many ways, but the guy can spin the ball.

The No. 2 seed and defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers still have the great Tom Brady. You can’t be the champs unless you beat the champs.

The Cowboys have a lot of talent, but they are the Cowboys, which means a train wreck is in their future. The Rams have the best team money can buy but I don’t know if all those superstars can pull it off. A lot of egos need to come together to win the ring.

The Arizona Cardinals have lost their mojo. They can get hot at the right time, but I don’t think that will happen this year. The 49ers are a team no one wants to play. The real problem with them is whether quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can finish the race. The last seed in the NFC is the Philadelphia Eagles. They are the best running team in the league, but if they get behind early, they struggle with their passing game.

NFL fans have a month to enjoy the playoffs in a year when anyone can win the Super Bowl. My prediction for the NFC Championship is the Green Bay Packers vs. the San Francisco 49ers. I think the AFC will be the Tennessee Titans vs. the Chiefs.

This season has been filled with the unexpected, and I am sure the playoffs will continue to trend in that direction.

• The quote of the week comes from Chicago Bears Hall of Fame middle linebacker Dick Butkus: “Ever since I was in eighth grade, I’ve been nuts about this game. I love to hit, and I love to win. It has to be that way. You can never let yourself be embarrassed. I always keep in mind that any game could be my last. You never know in this business. I wouldn’t ever want my last game to be a stinker.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.