Tim Crone: Chiefs need to be physical to make it through these playoffs

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

The last six years have been a lot of fun for Kansas City Chiefs fans. Andy Reid and Brett Veach have brought consistent winning football to the Kansas City area. People around the country now recognize the team’s great run.

The Chiefs are shooting for a fourth straight appearance in the AFC Championship game. They learned from their experience with a penalty away from winning a championship game against the Patriots and came back to win the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers. Last year they had key injuries in the offensive line and were beaten badly in the Super Bowl by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs will face a talented and hungry Buffalo Bills team in a divisional playoff Sunday. In the fifth week of this season, the Bills dominated the Chiefs 38-20. The Chiefs turned the football over four times in that game. Patrick Mahomes had two interceptions and the Chiefs lost two fumbles.

The Bills’ offensive line whipped the Chiefs defense all day with Chris Jones missing the game completely. The two young Chiefs linebackers, Willie Gay and Nick Bolton, played limited snaps. Anthony Hitchens was hurt and limited. Cornerback Charvarius Ward also missed the game and safety Juan Thornhill played limited snaps.

Offensively, the Chiefs, at that time of the season, were struggling for identity with the young offensive line. Mahomes was bailing out and trying to make things happen.

This week will have a much different look. However, the ills will come into Sunday’s game on fire to be the top team in the AFC. They destroyed the New England Patriots in the wild card round.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the total package. His arm strength and foot speed are off the charts and he is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. The Chiefs have beaten him in the past because of his lack of throwing accuracy. This season, that has not been a problem for him.

The Bills also come into Arrowhead with the No. 1-rated defense in the NFL. With the remaining opponents left in the AFC playoffs, this will be the hardest road the Chiefs have faced in the past four years on the road to the Super Bowl. The Cincinnati Bengals have the best young skilled offensive players in the NFL. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes will be dueling it out every year for the next decade. The No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans are the most physical team in the NFL. With the return of Derrick Henry, the Titans are ready to play their brand of smashmouth football.

I had the opportunity to see both the Bills and Titans games and without question, the Chiefs’ offensive and defensive lines were totally dominated. In fairness, the Chiefs were struggling with turnover problems, but the lack of physicality showed in both games put the Chiefs Kingdom on edge.

The Chiefs are much better on defense and the turnover problems have slowed. The one problem that is hard to fix is whether a team can be physical enough to handle the hard-nosed football both teams present to the Chiefs.

It is time for the Chiefs to put on their big boy pants. They have home-field advantage against the Bills which should help if the game is a toss-up. The road to the Super Bowl is filled with teams capable of knocking you off the ball and attacking you offensively.

The Chiefs must be able to pressure the opposing quarterbacks and make the sack count. Offensively, they must run the football to keep the opposing defense off stride. The Chiefs MUST get physical!

• The quote of the week comes from two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin: “I got a good handoff, had some great blocking and I kept seeing daylight, so I just ran, that’s all. There wasn’t anything fancy about it. The hole was there. The blocking was good. I was just one of 11 guys doing their job.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.