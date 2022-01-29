Tim Crone: Chiefs need to look forward, not back at classic win

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

Sports fans never know the ending of a story until the last second ticks off the clock.

Last Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills was a day Chiefs fans will remember for the rest of their lives.

I was at the longest game ever played in the history of the NFL on Christmas Day 1971. It was in the playoffs and the Miami Dolphins defeated the Chiefs 27-24. That was the greatest football game I ever saw until last Sunday.

Last week’s game was impossible to put in words. It was a very well-played game. The two young quarterbacks put on a show for the ages. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a tremendous athlete who has all the tools needed to become a Hall of Famer. Patrick Mahomes has now established himself as the guy you have to beat in order to get to the Super Bowl. Both quarterbacks delivered in every aspect of the game.

There were no turnovers and only four penalties were called the entire game – three against the Bills and one against the Chiefs. Each team gave up two sacks. Both teams were very prepared and both coaching staffs made key adjustments on the fly throughout the game. Both teams cannot be questioned about their efforts.

Coaches can make things too hard, but it was not the case in this game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Bills head coach Sean McDermott let their best players perform the things they can do well. Great athletes on both teams got to show off all their high-level skills.

For the past three years, the Bills have been developing a team to defeat the Chiefs. Their whole organization has been centered around that goal. Many thought that they would come into Arrowhead and prove that point.

I thought this would be the toughest playoff game the Chiefs would play in the past four years. I was right. However, as the adage says, “Never underestimate the heart of a champion.”

This NFL season was so balanced that anyone could beat anyone on any given day. Reid has stated that a very thin line exists between winning and losing any game. Missing extra points and field goals can put a team behind the eight ball quickly and a little luck is always in play.

The Chiefs got lucky when the officials did not penalize Tyreek Hill for flashing the peace sign as he ran by the safety after scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. In this game, for a change, the officials let the players play and did not become the focal point.

Historians will no doubt classify the game as a classic and we all saw that classic last Sunday.

The Chiefs now need to put that game behind them and focus on a talented, young and hungry Cincinnati Bengals team that came back and beat the Chiefs during the regular season. Joe Burrow is another young gunslinger who can put 40 on the board with a flip of the wrist.

The Bengals have the best young skilled people in the NFL. Ja’marr Chase is the real deal. He has the best hands and speed to come into the league since Tyreek Hill. They have defensive players who regularly fly around and hit people. They played toe-to-toe with the most physical team in the league last week in Tennessee. Cincinnati’s big weakness is its offensive line. The Chiefs need to pressure Burrow consistently.

Last week’s game was a classic, but the goal is to win the Super Bowl. It is time to put the game with the Bills in the memory bank and focus entirely on the Bengals. There is never a dull moment in Chiefs Kingdom.

• The quote of the week comes from Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry (whom Reid can match for second place all time with 20 playoff wins this Sunday): “Setting a goal is not the main thing. It is deciding how you will go about achieving it and staying with that plan. The key is discipline. Without it, there is no morale.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.