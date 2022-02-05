Tim Crone: Keep this Chiefs loss in its proper perspective

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

I, along with all the other Chiefs fans, was crushed after the loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. I took this loss as hard as I did when I was coaching my own teams.

I replayed plays, but the outcome was always the same. I finally came to my senses and began to look at it the way all athletic contests should be evaluated – with reason.

Reason is defined as the power of mind to think, understand and form judgments by a process of logic. There is a fine line between reason and emotion. We humans do not always reason through facts.

The chatter on social media and talking heads has been filled with how the team was poorly coached, the quarterback was a no-show and everyone should get fired. Let’s look at some facts. In the last 15 years, 12 different NFL teams have won the Super Bowl.

This year’s playoffs, from the start of divisional weekend and through the conference championship games, every game came down to the last play of the game or went to overtime.

The NFL regular season was highly competitive every weekend. Several lower-level teams beat much better playoff teams. The NFL is the hardest professional sports league in the world.

Football is the ultimate team sport. Basketball can have two or three special players and win a championship. Baseball can have two great pitchers, one great reliever, two good hitters and a great shortstop and win a championship.

Football takes 11 guys on offense, defense and special teams to be successful. The Chiefs have been to four straight AFC Championship games. They are 2-2 in those games. They have been in two of the last four Super Bowl championships and they are 1-1. They have won six straight AFC West division championships.

This means the Chiefs have been in the hunt for a championship every year for the past six years and have won more games in the NFL in those six years (60-21) than any other team. The next closest team is the New Orleans Saints at 58-23.

I am sick and tired of people blaming Andy Reid and accusing Patrick Mahomes of choking. Sports fans are understandably emotional about their team, but the answer to difficult defeats is not to fire the coach or kick the best player on the team in the backside when they struggle. Mahomes is human, and Reid does make an occasional bad call, but look at the facts. Kansas City Chiefs are right now at the top of the NFL.

In order to win the Super Bowl for the last six years, teams had to go through the Chiefs. That is a fact. We live in a world, and sports is a part of that world that lacks reason at every turn.

As a football fan you need to thank the good Lord that the Chiefs are your team. Yes, fans have the right to be upset and question decisions of coaches and players, but they are way off base about firing a coach or ridiculing any player.

Kansas City is supposed to be a great sports town with the loudest fans in the country. True fans are with the team win, lose or draw. Kansas City sports fans are better than this. The team needs to get better, and I am sure the organization is working on that at this very moment.

• My quote of the week comes from my hero, my father, Jim Crone: “You can’t fix stupid.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.