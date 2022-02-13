Tim Crone: Chiefs have key decisions to make with free agents

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

Chiefs fans hopefully have had time to lick their wounds following the disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It is time to evaluate the decisions that can lead the team to a solution to evolve into a better team.

Brett Veach and his staff have done an outstanding job in free agency and the draft. The free agency situation will be a two-way street. The big question is which free agents to let go.

Only 28 of the 53-man roster who played in the AFC championship game are under contract. The list of unsigned players is long. The Chiefs currently have only $14.2 million in salary space for the 2022 season. That ranks 16th in the NFL.

More salary cap can become available through several different scenarios. The team can save $13.4 million if they release Frank Clark. If they wait to cut him until June 1, they could save another $6.5 million. They can save money if they can extend Tyreek Hill’s contract. They also have flexibility to do things with Patrick Mahomes’ contract that could save the team $21.9 million with various types of roster bonuses over the course of his 10-year contract.

As far as the draft is concerned, the team has eight choices and four draft picks in the first three rounds. Veach has been able to find some very good players in the draft in the last four years. He picked up very good offensive linemen in the 2021 draft.

There are many who the team would like to have back for next season, but the top guy they would like to sign back is left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Brown started off slow at the beginning of the year but really improved and worked well with the other young starting linemen by the end of the year. Good left tackles are hard to find, and the Chiefs would be wise to sign him.

The other big time free agent is safety Tyrann Mathieu. I am not sure the Chiefs should go all in for the “Honey Badger.” He is a great defensive leader, but he is a step slower and missed a lot of tackles in key situations throughout the season. He guesses a lot in the Chiefs’ defensive scheme, which means he is either a hero or the reason a play goes for big yards.

The team needs to shore up the secondary like they did with the linebacker group last year. They need to thank Daniel Sorensen for his years in Kansas City, but he has to go. They need to re-sign cornerback Charvarious Ward and draft another corner and safety. They need much more speed in the defensive backfield.

Clark has to go. He is not worth the money. He has one great passing rush move but is not consistent enough as the team’s major edge rusher.

Defensive tackles Jarren Reed and Derrick Nnadi are both free agents. Both guys were good on the run but lacked pass rush help. Defense should be the top priority in the draft room and in free agency.

Offensively, all the mock draft predictions are saying the first choice of the Kansas City Chiefs will be a wide receiver, which is understandable. Both Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson are unrestricted free agents. Hopefully, the team can sign Pringle. He showed improvement throughout the season. Robinson has not lived up to his early status as a possible No. 2 wide receiver.

Tight end Blake Bell is an unrestricted free agent who has done an excellent job as the backup. Travis Kelce is still the best tight end in football, but he has taken a beating the last four years. It is time to find a pass catcher similar to Kelce to take some of the load off him.

The depth at the offensive line is excellent. I hope they can sign veteran Andrew Wylie because he can play both guard and tackle. He has been a great guy to fill in as a starter at both positions. The team needs to get a new backup quarterback because Chad Henne is costing the team $4 million in salary cap money.

This is the time of year you need to make decisions with your mind and not your heart.

• The quote of the week comes from Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre: “Most talented players don’t always succeed. Some don’t even make the team. It’s more what’s inside.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.