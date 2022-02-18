Tim Crone: Excitement shifts to college hoops for many sports fans

Tim Crone

Football season is over for another year, and the entire NFL playoffs were outstanding. The Super Bowl was probably the least exciting game in the playoffs. However, the game was not a total dog.

The baseball season is scheduled to start, but it looks like union problems will get in the way of the beginning of the season. The Winter Olympics have been like watching grass grow. I have tried to get tuned into the games, but the excitement level has been low. The NBA will not start playing basketball until the summer.

That leaves some sports fans looking for some exciting entertainment. The good news is the college conference tournaments for both men and women are upcoming. March Madness will be in the spotlight for the next five weeks.

Kansas City is a big-time college basketball town, and the Big 12 Tournament is one of the great events every year. This year the Big 12 Conference is rated by all metrics as the best conference in the country. The conference is so strong this season that they have cannibalized each other during conference play.

At this time gurus have mentioned that the league could get six to eight teams in the tournament. I have spent a couple of weeks on the West coast and have had an opportunity to watch some of the teams there play.

Gonzaga is once again the No. 1 team in the country. They played in the national championship game last year and look more battle-tested this year. Arizona is ranked third in the country, and they have the talent to win it all. UCLA, USC and Wyoming are ranked in the top 25.

The SEC has some very athletic talented teams. Auburn is ranked second in the country. Kentucky is ranked fourth and is starting to look like one of the teams to beat. Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas would be very tough draws to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten always has great regular season teams but have struggled lately in the NCAA Tournament. Purdue is ranked fifth in the country and has been solid all year. Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Ohio State can play.

The ACC is not as strong as years past, but they are used to having teams move on in the tournament. Duke is ranked ninth in the country. The Big East has some good teams that a lot of people are overlooking. Providence is ranked eighth in the country. Villanova, who is very well coached and ranked 10th is a great dark horse pick for the tournament. Connecticut is also ranked in the top 25 from that conference.

The Big 12 has 4 teams ranked in the top 25. Kansas is sixth, Baylor is seventh, Texas Tech is 11th and Texas is 20th. Baylor has had injuries all year. If the Bears can get healthy, they could win back-to-back national championships. Kansas has a good, solid team but seems to have a hard time closing out games. Texas Tech is the best defensive team in the nation. Texas is just Texas.

Others in the country like Houston and Murray State are Top 25 teams that can make some noise. It is way too early to even talk about who will advance to the Final Four. College basketball is exciting. You can bet that the Cinderella teams will make a march through the tournament and everyone will start following a new team. It is getting close to time to start looking at and developing your picks for the brackets.

I have two quotes this week. The first comes from the great Wilt Chamberlain: “Everyone pulls for David, nobody roots for Goliath.” The other comes from the one and only Michael Jordan: “I never lost a game, I just ran out of time.”

