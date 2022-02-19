Kenneth Kieser: Memories of hunting quail with Mr. Ray

Kenneth Kieser

Going Outdoors

Winter is a good time to reflect on old hunts, great dogs and hunting buddies. Ray Jones was an accomplished hunter, originally from the southern United States, where quail hunting is practically a religion.

Occasionally on the weekends we took his pointer to our family farm where two to three coveys of bobwhite quail lurked.

We lost Ray to an industrial accident in 1978, but his memories have lived on through his family and friends’ recollections. This story, too, is a reminder to the younger generation of what we once had and what might happen again with proper conservation practices.

Here are notes from my journal of a hunt that took place 50 years ago:

Frozen weeds crunched as we moved through a huge cornfield on our farm. A muscular English pointer named Rex came to a complete stop, hesitated and then froze in a deliberate point. Ray Jones moved slowly towards his dog, carefully picking each step in the thick corn stubble. He repeated “birds, birds, birds” in a soft voice to reassure his dog.

A shiver flushed through Rex’s body, pure excitement. Jones moved closer as anticipation of a covey rise grew with each step – for both hunter and dog.

He finally reached the statue-like pointer who was intensely staring at the quail; another step and the world blew up.

“BRRRRRRRRR”

About 20 sets of strong wings over corn stubble echoed across the field. Jones twisted right, correcting his lead on a bobwhite quail before squeezing the trigger.

His 12-gauge over and under shotgun made a fine explosion as a quail folded in midair. He quickly lined up another bird and the shotgun roared to complete a bobwhite quail double. Heavy winter air held the excellent smell of exploded gunpowder longer than usual – a smell that hunters and pointers live for.

I didn’t have a clean shot and watched as the stout, 5-foot-9 man bent his knees slightly when shooting, a habit he always had. But he seldom missed, and I, a 15-year-old novice, closely studied his shooting form and started bending my knees while shooting too, a practice I still use.

By now Rex had collected his wits and made a picture-perfect retrieval of the first quail. The second bird required more effort from the dog’s keen nose. Jones’ shot had only broken its wing. The quail burrowed in heavy cover, its color blending in with the dead grass, leaves and weeds.

Rex moved back and forth, smelling the ground, occasionally pausing to sniff a strong scent and then continuing through the corn stubble. Problem was, a quail has to be on the ground awhile before a strong scent is apparent – even to a well-trained, sharp-nosed dog. Then, a solid point.

Carefully Jones turned towards Rex who was slowly inching forward. He wondered aloud if it was smelling that quail with a broken wing. The pointer seemed determined and froze solid until a covey of quail flushed. The airborne birds swung hard to the left in an attempt to reach the safety of thick cover.

Jones quickly corrected his lead and squeezed the trigger, dropping a quail across an old fence into a short field of pasture grass. Another bobwhite slipped across my position creating an easy shot. The eager pointer easily retrieved both birds. Later Rex returned to find that quail with a broken wing.

The following day we entered a soybean field in northern Missouri bordered by woods and were rewarded by Rex dropping on point. The same shivering excitement flushed through the pointer’s body as Jones and I slowly stepped forward. Approximately 20 bobwhite quail busted out of their cover and started dodging behind trees.

We sent a sprinkling of feathers floating through the air as our 12-gauge shot found the same bird. The pointer soon gingerly held the mangled bird and placed it in Jones’s hands.

“You can have that one,” I joked as we moved to a distant strip of timber where the singles escaped.

The pointer could not have traveled over 40 yards before locking into another solid point. The intense dog was staring straight into a brush pile. Several well-placed kicks on a large log in the brush made the quail explode out of their solid cover, creating a slow-motion scene in my mind. I managed to shoot the first bird and swung to drop a second. Jones dropped the third bird.

The other singles from that covey had completely disappeared. We combed the area and even Jones’s sharp-nosed pointer could find no further scent.

I watched a covey flush off the top of a big hill for no apparent reason and landed about 100 yards away, then immediately jumped up and flew a different direction. Jones wondered out loud if those birds had been pecking on loco weed.

Later that afternoon the pointer’s nose stuck straight up in the air and started sniffing towards a picked cornfield. The dog quickly ran toward the field’s center and paused about halfway, lifting his nose up to sniff. He quickly dropped down into another solid point.

Jones and I made several kicks without success in the thick corn stalks with bent over weeds and other ground cover. Finally, a quail jumped up and Jones shot, dropping the bird almost on top of another that immediately flushed. I dropped the second bird and was surprised to almost step on a bird that had chosen to remain motionless within 5 feet of my last shot.

We spent the remainder of that day shooting singles in the corn. They were buried in the deep cover and had found that staying there created a safe place unless we could physically kick them out. We limited out, ending a memorable day and my last hunt with Ray.

Ray Jones, Rex and the amazing quail coveys are gone, but some of us still remember and will never forget. Perhaps someday the quail will eventually return and someone will record a quality hunt in their journal while remembering an accomplished hunter and their dog.

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.