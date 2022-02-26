Tim Crone: Fans are real losers in MLB labor struggle

Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

The last couple of weeks in sports have been dominated by the Winter Olympics and the end of the regular season in college basketball. Those have been positive.

Two major negative topics have also prevailed.

One was the decision by the NCAA committee for college football to not expand the college playoff format until the present contract in 2026 has expired. That topic will be on the back burner until a later date.

The other negative focus has been on the continuing baseball lockout by Major League Baseball. I love baseball. I played the game in college and look forward to every opening day. MLB seems to be always shooting itself in the foot since the strike that ended the 1994 season without a World Series.

Football and basketball have by passed baseball in popularity. The game has become way too slow. When I was growing up, a nine-inning game would be over in two hours. Today games average three-plus hours and it is not unusual for a game to exceed four hours.

Major League Baseball has not adjusted to modern-day young fans. Professional sports are businesses and baseball is now in a lockout situation over money. According to recent data, MLB players in 2021 earned an average income of $4.17 million a year. The median salary for a player is $1.1 million. It clearly shows how much more the higher end players are making.

The 2021 stats show that the players made 4.8% less than during 2019. The lowest paid player in the major leagues last year made $570,000. That is still a lot of money to the fan. In 2021, the minimum NBA salary was $898,000 and the minimum NFL salary was $660,000.

Mike Trout, the highest paid MLB player, made $37.17 million. The NBA highest paid player is Stephen Curry who makes $45,780,966 a year. The highest paid NFL player is Patrick Mahomes who makes $45,000,000.

You need to look at what the owners in pro sports make to make sense of the huge numbers. The top value of each franchise by sport is the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys worth $5.5 billion, MLB’s New York Yankees worth $5 billion and the NBA’s New York Knicks worth $4.68 billion.

The players have a reason to ask for more when the owners make so much more on average compared to their employees. In the business world, however, the money made by the business is all that matters.

Fans are the ones who suffer during times of negotiation. Spring training has been pushed back to a March 5 start as of now. The players union and MLB look light years apart in several negotiation areas. It would be a major surprise if the season started on time.

That will only make the fans more bitter and disenchanted with baseball. Whether you are on the side of the owners or players, baseball fans just would like to watch a good baseball game that will not take four hours to play.

Major League Baseball will be at a crossroads with baseball fans if a strike becomes the only answer. Time will tell how this pans out in the long run, but I hope to spend some Sunday afternoons at the ballpark watching Major League Baseball this season.

• The quote of the week comes from Royals Hall of Famer George Brett: “I don’t think I can play any other way but all out. … I enjoy the game so much because I’m putting so much into it.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.