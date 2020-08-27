Check This Out: Friday, Aug. 28

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Liberty

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Peve Stadium, Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs Wildcats kick off the David White era when they play host to the Liberty Blue Jays in a conference game in the new Suburban Big Eight (Gold) division. Seating will be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions and you must have a ticket to enter school grounds (see related story). If you are unable to attend, you can hear the game on KCWJ (1030 AM) radio. Pregame starts at 6 p.m.