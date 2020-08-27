EJC school district full guidelines for school sports

The Examiner

Here are the guidelines issued by Eastern Jackson County school districts in full this week regarding attendance at school sports events and activities. These are the full press releases from each of the five area school districts

Grain Valley

The Grain Valley School District has developed the following guidelines to keep our students, coaches, officials, and guests safe at our sporting events. These guidelines are consistent with the Kansas City Suburban Conference recommendations and CDC guidelines. All guidelines are subject to change.

General Guidelines:

No student, employee, or guest should attend any school function if they are ill, are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, or have recently had close contact with someone who has tested positive.

All coaches, staff, guests, and spectators are required to wear masks at all venues, indoor and outdoor.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet between family groups is required.

Concessions will not be available. Spectators may bring in water bottles but outside food is not permitted.

Spectators are not allowed on any field or court after the contest.

There will be no gate fees.

Tailgating/Loitering in parking lots will not be permitted.

Media personnel will be admitted with credentials

Fall Sport Specific Guidelines:

Varsity Football, Soccer (JV/V), Volleyball (C/JV/V)

There will be no general admission. Tickets will be required for admission.

Each student participant (sport participant, cheerleader, dancer) and coach will receive two (2) complimentary tickets per event. Anyone without a ticket will not be permitted to enter.

Spectators will not be permitted to Volleyball tournaments

Softball, Cross Country, Golf, Tennis, swim, middle school activities, and lower level football

Tickets will not be required at this time. Subject to change.

Traditional student sections are not permitted and will be dispersed by administration immediately

Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to assist social distancing efforts at outside venues.

Away Events

Each host school will share their guidelines/restrictions based on their school and local health department’s recommendations/requirements. Some schools may not permit spectators this season. We will share this information as soon as we receive it on our school website. Each district will vary and we will have to adhere to their guidelines/requests or be asked to leave.

Fort Osage

General Information

Spectator capacity at the Fort Osage District Fields will be limited per Jackson County guidelines limiting gatherings to 100 people in attendance.

All spectators will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing at all games and contests.

Areas of the bleachers will be marked off to allow for social distancing. Spectators in the bleachers will need to remain socially distant. Families may sit together but should maintain at least 6 feet separation from other families.

We ask that all fans do a self screening for COVID symptoms prior to attending. If you are showing any signs/symptoms or do not feel well, we ask that you stay home.

Gatherings on the field and court prior to or after the games are not permitted.

Parking lots and school grounds will be closed except for those attending events.

These guidelines may change based on updated CDC, Jackson County Health Department, MSHSAA, and/or KC Suburban Conference recommendations once seasons get underway and competitions begin.

Plans for Osage Trail Middle School sports and activities will be shared in early September.

Home Team Sport Specific Guidelines

Football (Varsity, JV, and C Team)

Fort Osage will be issuing tickets to each game day participant for varsity sporting events. There will be no charge for these spectators.

The tickets will be given to the coaches/sponsors to distribute to participants the day prior to the contest. We can not reprint any lost or misplaced tickets. Please make sure to talk with your child about the importance of being careful with the tickets they receive.

No General admission, only ticketed guests will be admitted.

Student IDs, golden passes, or staff ids for admission will not be accepted, only ticketed guests will be admitted.

We ask that you write your name on the ticket stub that will be turned over at the gate.

Essential game personnel will be contacted by the Fort Osage High School Activities Director with information.

JV and C team football will not require tickets for entry but will otherwise follow the same safety protocols.

Volleyball (Varsity, JV and C Team)

Fort Osage will be issuing tickets to each game day participant for sporting events. There will be no charge for these spectators.

We will block off the first (2 or 3 rows) to allow for space between the court and the players. (Exceptions will be made to comply with ADA specifications.)

The tickets will be given to the coaches/sponsors to distribute to participants the day prior to the contest. We can not reprint any lost or misplaced tickets. Please make sure to talk with your child about the importance of being careful with the tickets they receive.

No General admission, only ticketed guests will be admitted.

Student IDs, Golden passes, or staff ids for admission will not be accepted only ticketed guests will be admitted.

We ask that you write your name on the ticket stub that will be turned over at the gate.

Essential game personnel will be contacted by the Fort Osage High School Activities Director with information.

Soccer (Varsity, JV, and C Team)

Fort Osage will be issuing tickets to each game day participant for varsity sporting events. There will be no charge for these spectators.

The tickets will be given to the coaches/sponsors to distribute to participants the day prior to the contest. We can not reprint any lost or misplaced tickets. Please make sure to talk with your child about the importance of being careful with the tickets they receive.

No General admission, only ticketed guests will be admitted.

Student IDs, Golden passes, or staff ids for admission will not be accepted only ticketed guests will be admitted.

We ask that you write your name on the ticket stub that will be turned over at the gate.

JV and C team football will not require tickets for entry but will otherwise follow the same safety protocols.

Essential game personnel will be contacted by the Fort Osage High School Activities Director with information.

Softball/Cross Country/Golf/Tennis

Tickets will not be required, however only two guests per game day participant are allowed. There will be no charge for these spectators.

Essential game personnel will be contacted by the Fort Osage High School Activities Director with information.

Limited bleacher seating may be available. Spectators should plan to bring a lawn chair if possible. Please allow enough space for proper social distancing.

There will be no ticket sales to the general public at events.

Away Contests

Each host school will share their guidelines/restrictions based on their school and county health department’s recommendations/requirements. Some will not permit spectators this season. We will share this information as soon as we receive it.

Concession Stands

We will have bottled water and some pre-packaged food for sale at the concession stand.

Not all schools that Fort Osage will travel to will have concession stands. This is a school by school decision.

Live Streaming Contests

Our Fort Osage High School KFOI will be live streaming as many of our home contests as possible for viewing. There is a cost to view the live streaming. Complete details on how to subscribe can be found at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/fort-osage-high-school-independence-mo.

Booster Club Spirit Wear

The Fort Osage High School booster club will not be selling spirit wear at sporting events. You can still get your spirit wear online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScrr2oQyunr_o_CQCv78Svuf2QI4hbK0EpXFWjoM9lunijXJA/viewform. Once payment is received, the Booster Club will pull your order and make pick up arrangements. They accept cash, check, card, or Venmo. Please be aware that quantities are limited.

Red and White Brigade Nights

We are excited to announce special band performances that will be scheduled for this fall at the District Stadium. More details will be forthcoming for families and fans.

INDEPENDENCE

Football/Soccer/Softball

All ISD home games (varsity) will have the following restrictions:

Two tickets will be available to ISD game day participants. This includes: ISD players and ISD coaches

Students, staff, parents and community members without tickets will not be permitted to enter.

Visiting team spectators will not be allowed.

Only those students from the home team participating in the event/activity will be provided tickets.

Essential game personnel will be allowed at each game under the direction and guidance of the Athletic Director.

Limited bleacher seating may be available at some venues. Spectators should plan to bring lawn chairs to sit. Please allow enough space for proper social distancing.

For softball, we will block/rope off the area behind home plate and both dugouts. Spectators will be asked not to cross over the rope to approach the dugouts or backstop.

Fans/spectators will not be allowed on the field after games.

No admission will be charged this year.

JV and/or C Team will not require tickets for entry but will otherwise follow the same safety protocols.

Cross Country/Golf/Tennis

Tickets will not be required.

Limited bleacher seating may be available. Spectators should plan to bring lawn chairs to sit. Please allow enough space for proper social distancing.

Fans/spectators will not be allowed on the field after games.

Essential game personnel will be allowed at each game under the direction and guidance of the Athletic Director.

Volleyball/Swimming

No spectators will be allowed at indoor tournaments.

Two tickets will be available to ISD game day participants for regular season games/events. This includes: ISD players/swimmers and ISD coaches

We will block off the first (3 or 4 rows) to allow for space between the court and the players. (Exceptions will be made to comply with ADA specifications.)

Essential game personnel will be allowed at each game under the direction and guidance of the Athletic Director.

Fans/spectators will not be allowed to linger after games.

No admission will be charged this year.

Concessions

Concession items will be available for purchase. Safety guidelines will be strictly adhered to.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and markings when visiting concessions.

Food and drink purchased at the concession stand may be consumed when seated in the stands. Spectators consuming concession items may briefly remove face coverings while seated in stands to consume food/drink. Spectators will be expected to wear face coverings otherwise at all times.

Blue Springs

As most of you are aware, this week, the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference voted to proceed with fall sports as planned. As a district, we were thrilled to find out our students are still able to practice and compete. Athletics and activities play a crucial role in our students’ development and prepare them to handle success and adversity as adults.

Students participating in athletics and co-curricular activities have been taking this privilege to heart by closely following COVID-19 safety precautions. All students are cleared to participate daily after a temperature and symptom check. Students, coaches, and sponsors wear masks until practice starts, and some programs wear masks as much as possible during practice. Social distancing is followed, and good hygiene practices are reinforced.

Spectators at games will be limited to mitigate the spread of disease. Spectators at all events must wear face masks, practice social distancing, and sit with who you arrive with. Student sections will be prohibited. Spectators may not gather before or after a game on school property (such as tailgating) and should exit to their car soon after the competition is over. Some areas throughout the bleachers/stands will be off-limits to allow for social distancing. At some events, our concession stands will be open when available with limited item options in a grab and go format.

Every player/cheerleader/dance team member who is participating in the scheduled activity will be given four tickets for home varsity and freshman football, varsity/JV volleyball, and varsity/JV soccer games, and each visiting team participant will be given two tickets. Tickets will be given to the student participant at no charge. Misplaced tickets will not be reprinted or replaced. If possible, some contests will be live-streamed to accommodate those who are unable to attend in person. Spectators who do not have tickets will not be permitted on school property, and this includes standing outside the fence or other areas to view the game. At times, varsity softball may require tickets. Non-ticketed home events include golf, tennis, JV football, freshman volleyball, and freshman soccer. Attendance for cross country and swimming will vary based on the venue/course.

When your student is competing at a venue outside of the Blue Springs School District, please know that spectator attendance may not be permitted. Before away games, school coaches/athletic directors will share the opposing district’s policies regarding fan attendance. For instance, the Jaguar Football team heads to Lee’s Summit North on Friday, and no BSSHS spectators are allowed. A live stream of the event is available.

Our students have been given the privilege of playing during the pandemic. We need your help to make sure that continues by strictly abiding by the guidelines we have set forth. It is highly likely that throughout the season details regarding tickets and attendance will be subject to change. We know this news may be disappointing to many of you, and we thank you for your flexibility, patience, and understanding.

Lee's Summit