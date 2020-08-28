What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Kearney at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Smithville
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lawson
7 p.m. — Grandview at Truman
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City East
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Winnetonka at North Kansas City High School
8 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Raymore-Peculiar High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOFTBALL
Greater Kansas City Suburban Invitational
At Grain Valley High School
3 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
4:45 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Centralia
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Centralia
At William Chrisman High School
1:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Harrisonville
3:15 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Harrisonville
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. William Chrisman
At Oak Park High School
1:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Oak Park
3:15 p.m. — Truman vs. Odessa
5 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Odessa
At Webb Park, Oak Grove High School
3 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Lee’s Summit
4:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Raytown
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Raymore-Peculiar Scramble, Country Creek Golf Club-Hoots Hollow course
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): KT at LG, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Geelong at Western, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: European Tour ISPS Handa UK Championship, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Golf: European Tour ISPS Handa UK Championship, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29), Tennis (277)
• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NBA playoffs: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., NBA (273)
• NBA playoffs: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• High school football: St. Paul’s Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.), 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• Golf: LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, 6:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NHL playoffs: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m., USA (52)
• High school football: Raymore-Peculiar at Rockhurst, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• MLB: Cleveland at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• WNBA: Los Angeles vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland, 8 p.m., TNT (51)
• MLB: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLB (272)
• High school football: Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah), 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL playoffs: Colorado vs. Dallas, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• WNBA: Washington vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide, 10:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Fremantle, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): SK at NC, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN (13)
• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Wests at Penrith, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)
Friday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• High school football: Liberty at Blue Springs, 7 p.m. (pregame at 6 p.m.), KCWJ (1030 AM)