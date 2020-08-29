What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Raytown South Tournament

10 a.m. — Truman vs. Raytown South

12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South JV

3 p.m. — Van Horn vs. North Kansas City

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Harrisonville Tournament

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty North

Liberty Kickoff Classic

10:30 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOFTBALL

Greater Kansas City Suburban Invitational

At Grain Valley High School

9 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit West

10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Holden

12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Holden

At Raytown High School

9 a.m. — Raytown vs. Lee’s Summit North

10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Odessa

12:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Odessa

At Harrisonville High School

9 a.m. — Harrisonville vs. Raymore-Peculiar

10:45 a.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar

12:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Harrisonville

At Liberty High School

9 a.m. — Liberty vs. Smithville

10:45 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Smithville

12:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Liberty

At Platte County High School

9 a.m. — Platte County vs. Park Hill

10:45 a.m. — Oak Grove vs. Park Hill

12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Platte County

At William Chrisman High School

9 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Lee’s Summit

10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Centralia

12:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Centralia

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

8 a.m./noon — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South/Rockhurst Invitational, Blue Springs South Aquatic Center (diving at 8 a.m., swimming at noon)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Van Horn Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Blue Springs boys at Watermelon Run at Pink Hill Park

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit North Quad

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Bingham Middle School

MONDAY, AUGUST 31

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Raytown South Tournament

5 p.m. — Truman-Raytown South loser vs. Blue Springs-Blue Springs South JV loser

7:30 p.m. — Van Horn-North Kansas City loser vs. Blue Springs South-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic loser

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Staley at Blue Springs

6 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley

Oak Park/Winnetonka Tournament

4 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County Invitational, Shiloh Springs Golf Club

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Mo-Kan Invitational, Blue Hills Country Club

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Wests at Penrith, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (Comcast 43)

• Golf: European Tour ISPS Handa UK Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Cycling: Tour de France: Stage 1, 7 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Valour FC, 10:45 a.m., FS2 (740)

• NHL playoffs: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• High school football: Trinity Christian at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• WNBA: New York vs. Las Vegas, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Cleveland at St. Louis, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Softball: Athletes Unlimited: Purple vs. Orange, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS1 (43)

• WNBA: Seattle vs. Chicago, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC (48), FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• High school football: Bentonville (Ark.) West at Broken Arrow (Okla.), 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Major League Soccer: Orlando City at Atlanta United, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1 (St. Louis), 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• WNBA: Dallas vs. Indiana, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Softball: Athletes Unlimited: Blue vs. Gold, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (doubleheader), 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL playoffs: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders, 4:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• MMA: UFC 175 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school football: St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.), 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA playoffs: Teams TBA, 5:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400, 6 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NHL playoffs: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders, 6 p.m., NBCSN (43)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachuca at Guadalajara, 6:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Soccer: Liga MX: América at Atlético San Luis, 6:55 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• Boxing: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Major League Soccer: New York Red Bulls at New England, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school football: Bismarck (N.D.) Century at Bismarck Legacy, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Teams TBA, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Necaxa at Cruz Azul, 8:25 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• MLB: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLB (272)

• NHL playoffs: Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN (43)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Canterbury at Canberra, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM. 1510 AM)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour ISPS Handa UK Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Cycling: Tour de France: Stage 2, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: RFL (U.K.): Hull FC at Huddersfield, 7 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Rugby: RFL (U.K.): Catalans at Wigan, 9 a.m., FS2 (740)

• High school football: Pickerington (Ohio) North at Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: GT: The British Championship (tape), 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Cycling: Tour de France: Stage 2 (tape), noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees (Game 1), noon, TBS (50)

• Motorsports: FIA World Rallycross” World RX, noon, CBSSN (274)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Motorsports: GT World Challenge: America Race 2, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atletico Ottawa, 1:45 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Rodeo: PBR WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees (Game 2), 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: MotoAmerica Superbike, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., NBCSN (43)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: AMA: The Indy Mile (tape), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: Lucas Oil Off-Road Series: Pro Buggy and Pro 2 (tape), 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL playoffs: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Major League Soccer: Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (43)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: ARCA Menards Series, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Teams TBA, 5:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL playoffs: Teams TBA, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (43)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Teams TBA, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: San Diego at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL playoffs: Teams TBA, 9 p.m., NBCSN (43)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)