Tim Crone: We all need to pull in same direction for prep athletes

By Tim Crone

Special to The Examiner

This year our foundation has been shaken world-wide and we have seen a multitude of negative situations for which there seems to be no answer – or at least a good answer.

Basketball, soccer and hockey have used a bubble scenario to help ensure safety. Major League Baseball has taken a different approach but teams have had to postpone games and adjust day to day.

The high school sports season is here. Area high school coaches and administrators are in favor of playing but also feel the responsibility for the safety of their athletes. Young people need the structure of sports.

It is my understanding that the best choice appears to be to consult with medication professionals. High schools lack the economic resources available to colleges and professionals. As a result, it will be necessary for them to work well together in order to provide student-athletes an opportunity to chase their goals and dreams.

In light of all the hate and political division swirling around the country today, we need someone like Vince Lombardi to remind us that anything is possible if we are all pulling in the same direction. As he once stated, “Individual commitment to a group effort – that is what makes a team work, a company work, a society work, and civilization work.”

To make it work people will need to be open-minded, willing to listen to the medical professionals, and follow a plan to keep everyone involved safe. In order to get through the season, the advice of Coach Lombardi needs to be taken – to make an individual commitment for a group effort.

It is not a matter of us against them, but a matter of we are all in this together and we need to do what it takes to make it work.

It will be a sacrifice. Spectators will be limited, locker rooms will not function the same, masks may need to be worn in the press box, etc. There will no doubt be surprises that arise and flexibility will be required.

If discipline is lacking and instructions are not followed, it may result in young people losing the opportunity to enjoy the high school athletic experience they all want and deserve. I hope it will be a time to work together and let go of the “me and them” situation in order to allow for a somewhat normal high school sports season.

• The quote of the week comes from Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach: “All of us get knocked down, but it’s the resiliency that really matters. All of us do well when things are going well, but the thing that distinguishes athletes is the ability to do well in times of great stress, urgency and pressure.”

– Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School and is a host of a weekly radio show, “Off the Wall with Tim Crone,” on KCWJ (1030 AM) 6 p.m. every Monday. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.