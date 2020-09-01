Check This Out for Sept. 1

The Examiner

Teams: Van Horn vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Raytown South High School

What’s on the line: Van Horn (1-0), off a 21-4 season a year ago, meets Blue Springs South in the semifinals of the Raytown South Tournament. South (1-0) returns only three starters from last year’s team, which lost 3-0 to the Falcons in their last meeting on Oct. 28, 2019. The winner advances to Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. championship against Blue Springs or host Raytown South.