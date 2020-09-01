What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6 p.m. — Cristo Rey at Oak Grove
6:30 p.m. — Odessa at William Chrisman
Raytown South Tournament
5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Raytown South
7:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Blue Springs South
Harrisonville Tournament
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Harrisonville
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — Odessa at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Pleasant Hill
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Joseph Lafayette
7 p.m. — Raytown South at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Belton at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Raytown South at William Chrisman
5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Grove
5:30 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central
Oak Park/Winnetonka Tournament
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Winnetonka
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Marshall at Blue Springs South
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. St. Teresa’s Academy at Plaza Tennis Center
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Blue Springs South at Blue Springs High School
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Winnetonka
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown South at Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River Golf Academy)
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman at Fort Osage Quad
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Essendon at West Coast, 5 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., noon, FS2 (740)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NBA playoffs: Boston vs. Toronto, 4:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: Toronto at Miami, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL playoffs: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN (43)
• WNBA: Connecticut vs. New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB: Texas at Houston, 7 p.m., MLB (272)
• NBA playoffs: Utah vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• MLB: Oakland at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL playoffs: Vancouver vs. Vegas, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN (43)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Fremantle at Richmond, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), FS2 (740)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• High school softball: Raytown South at William Chrisman, 4 p.m., freetap.com
• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)