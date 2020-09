CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Truman vs. Van Horn

Sport: High school volleyball

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Raytown South High School

What’s on the line: Van Horn opened the season by taking second place in its own tournament, falling to Winnetonka in the championship match after going 3-0 to start. Now they host crosstown foe Truman in a non-conference match. The Patriots opened their season Tuesday night at home against St. Joseph Central.