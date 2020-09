What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Raytown South Tournament

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South JV vs. North Kansas City

7:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Truman vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Winnetonka Tournament

At Staley High School

3:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Grandview

Liberty Kickoff Classic

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Staley

7 p.m. — Truman at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

6 p.m. — William Chrisman at Harrisonville

Oak Park/Winnetonka Tournament

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

2 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Warrensburg at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs at Camdenton Laker Invitational, Lake Valley Golf Course

THURSDAY, SEPT. 3

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6 p.m. — William Chrisman at Oak Park

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pembroke Hill

Raytown South Tournament

5 p.m. — Third-place game: Van Horn-Blue Springs South loser vs. Blue Springs-Raytown South loser

7:30 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn-Blue Springs South winner vs. Blue Springs-Raytown South winner

Harrisonville Tournament

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kansas City East

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Winnetonka

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Smithville

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Platte County

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty

4:30 p.m. — Truman at Excelsior Springs

5 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

11 a.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Staley

4 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Platte County

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kearney at Excelsior Springs Country Club

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Fremantle at Richmond, 4 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Hanwha at Doosan, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 5), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• MLB: San Francisco at Colorado, 2 p.m., MLB (272)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA playoffs: Miami vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., MLB (272)

• Major League Soccer: Inter Miami at Atlanta United, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC, 6:45 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., NBCSN (43)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• WNBA: Los Angeles vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Major League Soccer: FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA playoffs: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Arizona at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m., MLB (272)

• WNBA: Washington vs. Seatlle, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Melbourne at Sydney, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 (43)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Fremantle at Richmond, 4 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 (740)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): SK at KT, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 (29)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• High school volleyball: Truman at Van Horn, 6 p.m., freetap.com

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Major League Soccer: FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)