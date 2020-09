The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Kansas City Northeast vs. Van Horn

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: Van Horn looks to improve to 2-0 on the season when the Falcons play host to the Northeast Vikings (0-1) at Chrisman's stadium. Van Horn claimed a 44-20 win over Kansas City East in its opener while the Vikings fell 63-0 to Cameron.