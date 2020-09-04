What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 4

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Staley

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Truman

7 p.m. — Smithville at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

War on the Battlefield Tournament

At Columbia Battle High School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Truman

10:45 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Battle

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Waynesville

Oak Park/Winnetonka Tournament

4 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage

Joplin Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Joplin

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational, Santa Fe Trail Park

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Independence Bill Jonas Invitational, Drumm Farm Golf Club

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, William Chrisman at Tim Nixon Invitational, Wildflower Cross Country Course

8 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Michael the Archangel Invitational

8 a.m. — Truman at Belton Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Kiwoom at Hanwha, 4:25 a.m., ESPN News (Comcast 102)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane, 4:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour Andalucia Masters, 5 a.m., 8 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Melbourne at South Sydney, 5 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 7), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Bosnia-Herzegovina at Italy, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Horse racing: Kentucky Oaks, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Washington at Atlanta (Game 1), 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Brussels, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA playoffs: Toronto vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL playoffs: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Washington at Atlanta (Game 2) or Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• High school football: Derby (Kan.) at Mill Valley (Kan.), 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• High school football: IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA playoffs: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: San Diego at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., MLB (272)

• NHL playoffs: Dallas vs. Colorado, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): SK at Doosan, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN News (102)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Sydney at Canberra, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• High school football: Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: Winnetonka at Truman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Smithville at William Chrisman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Derby (Kan.) at Mill Valley (Kan.), 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)