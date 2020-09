The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, William Chrisman

Sport: High school cross country

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Wildflower Cross Country Course, Liberty

What’s on the line: The Wildcats, Jaguars, Indians, Eagles, Broncos and Bears will compete in the first major cross country meet of the season hosted by Liberty and Liberty North at the Wildflower Course.